New Telegraph

October 9, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
October 9, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Industry
  3. SON To Speak…

SON To Speak On SDGs During 2025 World Standards Day Celebration

The Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) has disclosed it is joining the rest of the world to celebrate the 2025 World Standards day with a focus on the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) comes Saturday 11th October.

While announcing SON’s participation in a statement made available to New Telegraph, the organisation’s Director, Corporate Affairs –Mrs Talatu Ethan –stated that the event would be commemorated as usual with a “Walk For Standards”.

The day is celebrated globally to commemorate the collaborative efforts of thousands of experts worldwide who developed voluntary technical agreements known as international standards. Last year’s edition was a huge success with the day used to draw necessary attention to Artificial Intelligence.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Read Previous

NCSP DG Greets China On Mid-Autumn Festival
Read Next

Accelerating Emerging Technologies Adoption To Enhance Digital Economy