SON To Speak On SDGs During 2025 World Standards Day Celebration

The Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) has disclosed it is joining the rest of the world to celebrate the 2025 World Standards day with a focus on the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) comes Saturday 11th October.

While announcing SON’s participation in a statement made available to New Telegraph, the organisation’s Director, Corporate Affairs –Mrs Talatu Ethan –stated that the event would be commemorated as usual with a “Walk For Standards”.

The day is celebrated globally to commemorate the collaborative efforts of thousands of experts worldwide who developed voluntary technical agreements known as international standards. Last year’s edition was a huge success with the day used to draw necessary attention to Artificial Intelligence.