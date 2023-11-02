Son To Pursue Nigeria’s Roadmap For Industrialisation

Newly appointed Director- General/Chief Executive of the Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON), Dr. Ifeanyi Okeke, has emphasised the need for rapid economic development and growth of the country to achieve the much desired industrialisation agenda. With this, Okeke, therefore, has rolled out a working template in tandem with the Bola Ahmed Tinubu administration’s home-grown, inclusive growth economy.

Speaking shortly after his inauguration and reception of hand over notes from former SON Director General, Mallam Farouk Salim, in Abuja recently, Okeke made it clear that he had decided to hit the ground running, alluding that governance remains a continuum. The SON DG said: “We are not allowing a lull in activities; we are not having any transition break or period. Work continues for proper consolidation and sustainability,” he stated. The SON DG disclosed that his action plan was geared towards rapid economic and industrial growth of Nigeria.

He listed areas of priority attention to include re-invigorated nation- wide campaign against substandard products, growth and sustainability of Micro, Small, and Medium Scale Enterprises (MSMEs), development and proper utilization of SON metrology services and test laboratories across the country as well as stakeholders engagement and collaborations. Others are staff welfare and development, local products competitiveness in African Common Market, exports/ trade promotion, increase in the tempo of standardisation activities across the country, among others.

Okeke was appointed as the Director General/ Chief Executive of SON on October 13, 2023. As the SON DG/ CEO, Okeke, a chartered accountant, would now be in charge of implementing and enforcing standards and quality assurance and discharging the mandate and statutory duties of SON as stipulated in the amended SON Act 2015. The new SON boss would also represent the agency and Nigeria at local and international levels in all matters relating to standardisation and quality control.

He would advise the SON Governing Council in the formulation, elaboration and implementation of national policies and programmes pertaining to standardisation, products quality, metrology, Nigeria National Quality Policy, Nigeria’s Quality Infrastructure Development, among others. Okeke is also responsible for coordinating the activities of SON Directors and Directorates, Heads of Units and Departments as well as initiating and approving every investigation, enforcement, prosecution to be conducted by the agency in pursuant of enabling powers as contained in the SON Act.

The SON helmsman has therefore disclosed that under his watch the campaign against products counterfeiting and sub- standardisation would witness renewed commitment, adding that inferior products kill the economy and endanger lives and property. He declared: “We are renewing our commitment to sanitise the country of fake and injurious products. They cannot be allowed to circulate. We cannot allow economic saboteurs and merchants of death to have their way; we are sending warning to those who bring or produce sub- standard products to desist from doing so any longer;

before the long arm of the Law catches up with them. We are embarking on increased seizures, testing and public destruction of bad products, arrests and prosecution of offenders.” Okeke also maintained that in order to put in place the government’s home-grown economy agenda, the agency would double its efforts to ensure the development, growth and sustainability of MSMEs across the country. With over 40 million SMEs in Nigeria, the SON helmsman re-stated that local industries, that is manufacturing sector, remain the priority of the agency.

He said with standardisation and proper compliance, the nation’s ailing, comatosed industries could be revamped and more local and foreign direct investments would be attracted. “We want to grow industries, bring about massive job creation and employment while creating emerging market for certified Made-in-Nigeria products. With standardisation, we want to ensure industrial growth, SMEs are critical, they constitute the industrial engine room of growth; we need to make Nigeria emerge as an investment destination and hub in sub- Saharan Africa.

I believe that with solid industrial base, Nigeria could become the next global economic power house, following the footsteps of the Asian Tigers. Empowering and strengthening the growth of SMEs are very important,” the SON DG emphasises. According to him, increased focus on MSMEs development would in turn lead to the setting up of SMEs hubs and clinics across the country, while advising operators to always work with SON. Okeke said continuous sensitization programmes with stakeholders in the various sectors and sub-sectors have proven so effective towards assuring improved public – private partnership.

To him, Nigeria has the biggest chances and potentials to ripe fully, the benefits of the implementation of African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA) a.k.a African Free Trade Zone. He promised to ensure that local products are highly acceptable and competitive in African and global markets. “We are carrying the gospel or message of adherence to standards and best practices to the doorsteps of industry players and operators. Standards, he stressed, grow businesses and bring better life,” he said.