SON Tasks Manufacturers, Others On Adherence To SONCAP Requirements

In order to ensure the importation of quality goods into Nigeria, the Director- General, Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON), Mallam Farouk Salim, has called on Nigerian manufacturers and importers to see the Standards Organisation of Nigeria Conformity Assessment Programme (SONCAP) as a veritable regulatory tool.

Mallam Salim stated this in his welcome address at a one day sensitisation programme on the Standards Organisation of Nigeria Conformity Assessment Programme (SONCAP), organised by SON in collaboration with COTECNA, one of the internationally accredited firms involved in conformity assessment of imported raw materials, machinery and finished products, in Calabar, Cross Rivers State recently.

Represented by the Director, South South Operations, Mr. Usman Mohammed, the SON’s Chief Executive enjoined stakeholders in the state to adhere to the requirements of the SONCAP to facilitate their trade, ensure delivery of quality goods to Nigerians and enhance economic growth.

Speaking on the theme: “SONCAP: Facilitating Quality Imports into Nigeria for Economic Development,” the SON DG stressed that the forum was to educate stakeholders on the significance of the SONCAP scheme to trade facilitation, discuss challenges and proffer workable solutions.

According to him, the occasion also serves as a feedback mechanism for SON and COTECNA, to make regulatory interventions for the benefit of consumers and the nation’s economy emancipation. He expressed appreciation to the Cross River State Gov- ernment and the people for the existing cordial relationship and support to SON since its inception in the state.

The Cross River State Commissioner for Commerce, Mrs. Abigail Duke, advocated for an aggressive drive towards the export of Nigeria’s agro and al- lied products particularly from the State. According to Mrs. Duke, the Cross River State Government is prepared to work in closer collaboration with SON and COTECNA to facilitate the export of agro-allied products globally.

She requested that an office of COTECNA be opened in Calabar to assist Importers and prospective exporters from Cross River State in that regard. Mrs. Duke reiterated that Cross River State would con- tinue to promote mutually beneficial relationship with SON, including guidance to Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises on achieving maximum benefit from the SONCAP and other schemes put in place by the organisation.

The Commissioner then admonished participants at the sensitisation programme to cooperate with SON and COTECNA in facilitating quality imports, particularly of raw materials and machinery. In his address, COTECNA Country Manager, Mr. Ade Adediran, enumerated the organisation’s value added services in the SONCAP scheme, explaining that his organisation has had partnership with SON on the scheme for over a decade.

He stated that COTECNA had been in Nigeria since 1984, adding that it had the capacity to facilitate quality import as well as export out of Nigeria. Highlights of the forum was the presentation of papers on “SONCAP” by Director, Product Certification, Mr. Tersoo Orngudwem; “Standards Compliance and Enforcement” by Engr. Mamza Irmiya, who represented Director, Inspection and Compliance Department (ICD).

The Director, Marketing, Engr.Felix Nyado, made a presentation on ”SON Product Offerings” while Engr. Ninma Apim, Cross Rivers State Coordinator spoke on “Activities of SON State Offices.” The presentations were followed by an interactive session with key stakeholders from all sectors of the economy who participated actively. Federal and state regulatory as well as security agencies in Cross Rivers State were visibly represented at the occasion.