SON Takes Action Against Substandard Products In Lagos

The Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) has initiated a comprehensive operation across many sectors in an attempt to curb the spread of substandard products through a sweeping operation in various sectors.

SON disclosed this on Thursday in its warehouse located in Amuwo Odofin, Lagos, while taking a significant step by initiating the destruction of confiscated substandard electrical wires and filled substandard tyres.

The range of damaged goods included spark plugs, motor oil, steel doors, and electrical wires, among many other products.

After extensive testing and analysis, these products were found to be subpar and potentially dangerous, endangering both life and property.

The Director General of SON, Mallam Farouk Salim who spoke to the media at the scene of destruction emphasised how important this operation is.

The majority of these goods were taken from warehouses around the state of Lagos. After undergoing thorough laboratory testing, it was discovered that there was serious noncompliance with established norms.

The failure of critical resistance, performance, and insulation tests was a common denominator among these substandard products.

READ ALSO:

Highlighting the dangers associated with these substandard products, Mallam Farouk Salim stated, “In the case of electrical cables, the standard specifies a minimum resistance of 12 Ohms, yet the seized cables displayed readings between 1000 and 1500 Ohms, a potential disaster as the excessive heat generated could result in fires and destruction. Stuffed tires, on the other hand, compromised their integrity, resembling ticking time bombs.”

SON, in its unwavering commitment to public safety, found it necessary to resort to the destruction of these products, given the persistence of unscrupulous individuals engaged in nefarious activities, despite ongoing sensitization and preventive measures.

The Director General called upon all businesses, whether involved in manufacturing or importing, to strictly adhere to established standards.

IToguarantee safety and quality, he also encouraged customers to search for the SON registration number on imported goods and the MANCAP mark on domestic goods.

SON dismantled the tyres and cables by chopping them into useless pieces rather than burning them, which was an environmentally conscious move.

Personnel from the Nigerian Police Force, Civil Defence Corps, Nigeria Environmental Standards Regulations Enforcement Agency (NESREA), Nigeria Copyright Commission (NCC), SON Inspectorate and Compliance Directorate staff, and members of the press were present during this operation.