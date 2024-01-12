Son Shoots Retired US Judge, Wife Dead

A retired Texas judge, together with his wife, were both shot dead by their adult son after he refused to take a sleeping pill. Seth Bryan Carnes, 45, was arrested on Monday night and charged with capital murder in the killings of former Williamson County Judge Alfred ‘Burt’ Carnes and Susan Carnes, both of whom were 74.

Police say Carnes admitted to the double murders of his parents just before midnight on Monday because he did not want to take a sleeping aid. Carnes appeared to be in a daze when he was apprehended by the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office northeast of Austin.

He was aware he had shot his parents with a Remington 870 shotgun that had been kept on the nightstand of his parents’ converted garage, where he lived, reports dailymail.