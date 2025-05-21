Son Raises Alarm Over Mother’s Mysterious Death

Share

A heated family dispute over the mysterious death and secret burial of Mrs. Kehinde Hannah Bodunde has escalated into a legal and police matter, with the deceased’s eldest son, Mr. Oluwafemi Ojo, alleging foul play and a potential ritual motive behind his mother’s demise.

Ojo, speaking to reporters on Wednesday, claimed his siblings concealed their mother’s whereabouts during her prolonged illness for over three years and excluded him and other relatives from her care, death, and burial arrangements. According to him, the family was only informed of Mrs. Bodunde’s death on January 13, 2025, raising further suspicions about the circumstances surrounding her passing.

The deceased was reportedly housed at a family residence in Afunbiowo, Idanre Road, Akure, before her sudden demise. Ojo, who described the situation as deeply troubling, alleged that his siblings may have engaged in ritual practices, claiming they buried the body in secrecy, potentially mutilating her remains.

In an effort to prevent further escalation, the Deji-in-Council—the traditional authority in Akure—intervened on April 24, 2025, issuing directives that First Mercy Hospital should not release the body without unanimous consent from the children and the maternal family. The council also ruled that the burial should not occur at their father’s residence in Idanre.

Despite the traditional council’s orders, Ojo said the burial was carried out in defiance of both royal and legal directives. He further noted that the matter had been taken to the Akure Magistrate Court, which issued a formal injunction restraining the family from taking the body from the mortuary.

“The family later discovered that the corpse had already been buried in secret—allegedly by suspected ritualists—at midnight, before the court order could take effect,” Ojo said.

He further disclosed that the family’s legal representative, Mr. Femi Emodamori, filed a petition to the Fanibi Area Command in Akure on May 6, 2025, alleging theft and ritual mutilation of the late Mrs. Bodunde’s remains.

In a significant development, the court reportedly granted an order for exhumation of the body for forensic investigation. However, Ojo accused the police of deliberately delaying the enforcement of the court’s order, suggesting the possibility of internal sabotage.

“I fear for my life now,” Ojo declared, “as my siblings have openly threatened to kill me because I have raised these concerns.”

He urged the Nigeria Police Force and relevant authorities to ensure transparency and justice, warning against any attempt to cover up what he described as a “heinous and sacrilegious” act.

The controversy has sparked public interest and raised broader concerns over the enforcement of legal and customary rulings in family disputes, especially those involving sensitive allegations such as ritual practices and rights to burial.

As of press time, the Ondo State Police Command had not issued an official statement on the matter.

