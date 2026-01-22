SON, NMDPRA Certify New Lubricant Products

Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) and Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) have certified the use of the synthetic lubricant product PIBREUM SN-9000 5W-30.

The product launched by a downstream oil and gas com- pany, Pinnacle Oil and Gas Limited was designed to deliver superior engine performance and protection. According to a statement, the product is an advanced fully synthetic formulation engineered to perform optimally across diverse driving condi- tions and terrains in Nigeria.

“The product offers enhanced engine cleanliness, improved fuel efficiency, and superior protection against wear, even under extreme temperatures and heavy-duty use.

“It comprises high-performance synthetic base oils and advanced additive technology,” the statement reads. Speaking about the product, Nnenna Mbaoma, the firm’s Head of Sales and Marketing said the product was developed with quality, adding that it is affordable and accessible.

“As a company, we had two clear objectives while develop- ing this product: to deliver a high-quality, fully synthetic lubricant that meets global standards, and to ensure it remains cost-effective and accessible to Nigerians regardless of location.

With PIBREUM SN-9000 5W-30, we are confident we have introduced a true game-changer to the automotive industry in Nigeria,” she said. She assured users that the product has undergone rigorous quality testing by engineers and is tested on engines under real operating conditions, delivering consistently positive performance results.