SON, Niger Collaborate To Promote Women Empowerment Programmes

The Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) has made adequate arrangements to partner with office of the First Lady of Niger State to advance economic inclusion, enterprise development, and community resilience in the state.

The Director General, SON, Dr Ifeanyi Chukwunonso Okeke represented by the Niger State Of‑ fice 1, Minna State Coordinator, Mrs. Hauwa Nuhu Yusufu, said this during a courtesy visit to Her Excellency, Hajiya Fatima Moham‑ med Bago, Wife of the Executive Governor of Niger State.

The State Coordinator Minna said the visit was base on tripod; conveyed the goodwill of the DG, commiserate with the Niger State Government over recent banditry activities and seek collaboration to promote women empowerment been done by the first lady Yusufu reaffirmed SON’s statutory mandate and highlighted its Entrepreneurship Support Programme being offered by the or‑ ganisation.

She disclosed that over 300 products have been certified under MANCAP and PIS, enabling access to local and international markets.

She encouraged entrepreneurs to leverage AfCFTA opportunities and called for collaboration with the Office of the First Lady to expand women empowerment initiatives.

According to her, standardisa‑ tion would help to sustain developmental and humanitarian interventions while allowing regulatory activities to thrive. The delegation presented a Letter of Appreciation to Her Excel‑ lency for gracing the official opening of the SON Niger State Office, alongside copies of the SON Act 2015 and other publications.