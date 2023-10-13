SON Launches Electronic Demand Note, Electronic Receipts To Ease Transactions

He said, “This electronic mode of business payments and receipts provides ease of transfer, instant transfer, reduced hand-to-hand exchange of paper money as benefits to all users besides payments without compromise and a payment system that removes multiple data entry errors.”

“The essence of the E-demand notes and receipts is to promote the Federal Government’s policy on “Ease of Doing Business” where accountability and transparency is the watchword.”

While providing an overview of the technology, SON’s Director of Finance and Administration, Mr. Tam George, said EDER is to make the process of payment and collection of receipts already in place become electronic.

George explained that if SON gives you any service, the prices are given and you are issued a demand but instead of manual demand notes, the demand notes are issued electronically.

“That electronic platform is then linked to Remita. So, before anybody goes to the bank, the bank is already aware of what you paid for. So, from there, the Remita platform will send a message to the electronic receipt platform and the receipt will be issued to you electronically.

“The prices are standardized and there is no room for leakages. The customer or client that will be coming will no longer move from office to office to collect receipts. For example, in Apapa (Lagos) your services will be provided, you get there to get a Demand Note, go to the bank to pay and get back to the same office which is cumbersome.

“But now, the Demand Note will be issued to you in the comfort of your home, you will make payment electronically from the comfort of your home, you will receive the receipt from the comfort of your home, and then your goods or services will be delivered,” he said.