SON Issues MANCAP Certificates To 12 Businesses in Anambra

The Standard Organisation of Nigeria (SON), on Monday, issued Mandatory Conformity Assessment Programme (MANCAP) certificates to 12 manufacturing companies in Anambra. The Director General of SON, Mallam Farouk Salim recently presented the certificates to deserving companies at the Nnewi Area office of the organisation.

Salim, who was represented by the Director of Anambra Regional Operations of SON, Mr. Matthew Bassy congratulated the companies for subjecting themselves to regulatory standards and passing the tests.

The companies that received new certifications included Denco Foam Industries, Ngobros Nigeria, Nanco Oil/Gas, Mollas Choice Confectioneries, and Roban Stores Ltd. Firms that got revalidation were Promotex Industrial Chemical, Vecan Cable, Curtix Cable, Geolis Cable, High-Class Food, Tummy Tummy Foods, and Event Beverages Ltd. Presenting the address of the Director General said the event was significant as it marked the second time SON was presenting MANCAP certificates to deserving companies in Nnewi since the area office was created.

The DG urged the award winners to sustain the quality standards for which they were found worthy of the certificates, warning that they risked losing the approvals in the event of compromise. He said the MANCAP certification qualifies them for global competitiveness and positions Nigeria to benefit more from the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA).

He said, “This award does not come easy. It is painstaking and involves the dedication and commitment of the staff and a thorough examination of the manufacturers’ processes. “Quality is a benchmark, and SON as Nigeria’s apex bureau of standards, cannot compromise in its mandate hence it is consistently rewarding companies that have met the prescribed requirements for the award of MANCAP Certificate.