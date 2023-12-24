SON Has Intensified Product Testing To Combat Substandard Goods —Okeke

The Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) has reaffirmed commitment to intensifying its fight against fake and substandard goods in the country. The Director General, Standard Organisation of Nigeria (SON), Dr. Ifeanyi Chukwunonso Okeke, made this known when he appeared during a joint National Assembly committee on Industry while giving his opening remarks at the 2023 budget performance and 2024 budget proposal defence in Abuja.

He also pledged his unflinching commitment to serving the nation to the best of his ability. The SON boss said the organisation was making aggressive efforts to rid the nation of substandard products, stressing that the agency has intensified its products testing to ensure that locally produced goods are competitive in its bid to contribute to Nigeria’s export market.

According to him, the best way to surge up the naira against other foreign currency is to increase export of made in Nigeria Responding, the Chairman of the Senate Committee for Industry, Trade and Investment Distinguished Senator. Ade Fadahunsi, commended SON in its efforts to partner with MSMEs to grow the sector The Committee commended the SON Director General for his drive against substandard products, urging local manufacturers to leverage SON’s laboratories across the nation to get their products tested and certified.

The Committee Chairman stressed the need for the SON helmsman to also prioritise the welfare of Staff, which enhances commitment to duties. Present at the Budget Performance and Proposal of 2023 and 2024 as part of the SON delegation were Senior Management and Staff.