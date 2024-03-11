SON Hands Over 80 Newly Approved CNG To Presidential Committee

The Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON), the national apex standards body has officially released 80 approved standards for Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) for road vehicles and related appliances to the Presidential Compressed Natural Gas Initiative(PCNGI).

The decision is in line with the federal government’s decision to create a safer, cheaper, sustainable, alternative fuel utilization across the nation for road vehicles and other CNG-related appliances. SON Director of Public Relations Mrs. Foluso Bolaji confirmed the update in a statement on Monday.

Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) is a clean and efficient alternative to traditional fuels, with applications ranging from transportation to industrial processes. However, its safe and effective utilization requires adherence to rigorous standards that address production, storage, transportation, and utilization.

. The Presidential CNG Initiative (PCNGI) is a component of the palliative intervention of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration and one of the many steps the president has taken to ensure every Nigerian enjoys his Renewed Hope Agenda.

PCNGI was inaugurated and quickly set up a committee comprising relevant regulatory agencies such as the National Mid-Stream Down-stream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON), Nigerian Institute of Transport Technology (NITT), National Automotive Design and Development Council (NADDC), Ministry of Finance Incorporation (MOFI) and other key stakeholders.

Every regulatory agency was given responsibility within its framework and tasked to quickly deliver hope to Nigerians by ensuring that Nigeria is ready to include CNG as an alternative fuel for vehicle propulsion.

” In furtherance to the above, the Standards Organisation of Nigeria developed Eighty (80) Standards and Guidelines for CNG road vehicles and related appliances that the Honourable Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Dr Doris Nkiruka Uzoka-Anite approved”

“The Eighty standards encompass a wide range of technical specifications and requirements, including, CNG Conversion kit, Standards for electrical connections and vehicle Diagnostics; Standards for Road-worthiness and Vehicle safety, Standards for CNG storage Vessels, Standards for CNG refuelling Stations amongst others.

SON enjoined stakeholders to embrace them wholeheartedly and to prioritize their effective implementation.

“By doing so, we can assure that the utilization of CNG meets the highest standards of safety, quality and environmental sustainability and will provide the best alternative for fuel utilization”, it said.