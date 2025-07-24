SON Gets New Chairman

The Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) has congratulated Alhaji Yahuza Ado Inuwa on his appointment as Chairman, Standards Council, SON, by President Bola Tinubu.

A statement signed by the management of SON and made available to New Telegraph stated that SON extended its heartfelt congratulations to Inuwa on his well-deserved appointment as Chairman, Standards Council of the Standards Organisation of Nigeria.

According to the SON management, Inuwa is a seasoned administrator and statesman of proven integrity, thereby brings with him a wealth of experience, visionary leadership, and an unflinching commitment to national development.

His appointment comes at a crucial time when the Organisation is intensifying its efforts to promote standardization, quality assurance, and industrial competitiveness in line with national and global best practices, SON disclosed.

It added that the Director General/Chief Executive of SON, Dr. Ifeanyi Chukwunonso Okeke, on behalf of the management and staff affirmed that the new Chairman’s leadership would further consolidate SON’s mandate in safeguarding lives, promoting Made-in-Nigeria products, and fostering a quality-driven economy.