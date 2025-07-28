SON DG: Nigeria Can Harness Full Benefits Of AfCFTA Via ‘Nigeria First’ Policy

The Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) has disclosed that the launch of Nigeria First policy is expected to play critical role in projecting the patronage of locally made, certified products, sensitizing local manufacturers, MSMEs, and the general public on the importance of compliance with Nigerian Industrial Standards (NIS).

This will also promote the benefits and visibility of SON’s key programmes like MANCAP (Mandatory Conformity Assessment Programme) and Product Certification Schemes; and enlighten citizens and industries on how standardization helps Nigeria harness the full benefits of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

Similarly, it added that the Nigeria First Policy was also meant to catalyze change, demystify standards, and deepen national conversations around Made-in-Nigeria products, quality assurance, and competitiveness.

The Director General (DG) of the Standards Organization of Nigeria (SON), Dr Ifeanyi Okeke, who made this known in Lagos, said that SON had been tasked with the responsibility of becoming advocates of quality and champions of the Nigerian Industrial Standards (NIS).

Okeke stated: “As Nigeria strives to diversify its economy and position itself competitively within the African market and beyond, standards have become the currency of global relevance.

“They are not just tools for regulation; they are instruments of growth, innovation, consumer safety, and trade. The benefits of standards and standardization are immense.

“Standards ensure that goods and services meet minimum safety and quality benchmarks, protecting Nigerians from harm.

“Compliance with standards opens up regional and international markets for Nigerian products, especially under the AfCFTA framework.

“Standards drive process efficiency, reduce production costs, and improve the quality of outputs. They promote sustainability and eco-friendly practices in production and service delivery.

“Moreover, adherence to standards fosters innovation and encourages the adoption of global best practices.” The SON DG added: “In furtherance of our mandate, the Standards Organisation of Nigeria offers a wide range of services that are integral to the quality assurance landscape of the country.

We operate internationally accredited laboratories across various locations, offering high-quality testing services for food, chemicals, electricals, building materials, and other products. “These laboratories support evidence-based enforcement and product validation.

Through our Management Systems Certification (MSC) programme, we provide third-party certification services to public and private sector organizations in line with ISO standards, covering areas such as Quality Management Systems (ISO 9001), Environmental Management Systems (ISO 14001), Food Safety (ISO 22000), and more.

“Our calibration services support accuracy in measurements by calibrating equipment used in laboratories and industries, ensuring precision and reliability in processes.

“We also provide comprehensive training and capacity development programmes through the SON Training Services arm, where manufacturers, service providers, regulatory bodies, and individuals are trained on standards development, quality management, metrology, and regulatory compliance.

“Additionally, our Product Identification initiatives including the Product Authentication Mark (PAM) and the implementation of traceability solutions are helping consumers to verify the authenticity of products, combat fake and substandard goods, and build confidence in certified Nigerian products.

“These services are open, accessible, and aligned with global best practices to support industrial growth and consumer protection.”