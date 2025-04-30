SON Destroys Substandard Tyres, Other Products In Lagos

Share

Standards Organisation of Nigeria The(SON) on Tuesday destroyed a consignment of substandard products, including compromised vehicle tyres, fake spark plugs, substandard steel doors, and cables worth millions of Naira, as part of its ongoing efforts to protect consumers and ensure product safety in Nigerian markets.

The destruction exercise, carried out at SON’s facility in Amuwo-Odofin, Lagos, was overseen by the agency’s Director General, Ifeanyi Okeke, represented by Mr. Pius Maji, Director of Inspectorate, Directorate & Compliance.

Okeke described the action as a critical step in safeguarding public safety and promoting fair trade practices.

“Today’s destruction of substandard products is not merely an administrative task; it is a testament to SON’s unwavering commitment to consumer protection and public safety,” Maji stated on behalf of the DG.

“These products—stuffed tyres, unsafe steel doors, and faulty spark plugs—pose severe risks, from road accidents and compromised home security to engine failures and other hazards.”

The operation aligns with SON’s mandate under the Standards Organisation of Nigeria Act No. 14 of 2015, which empowers the agency to regulate and enforce product standards to ensure only safe, quality, and certified goods are available to consumers.

Okeke emphasized that the destruction sends a strong message to manufacturers, importers, and vendors that substandard products will not be tolerated.

“This action reinforces our resolve to rid Nigerian markets of dangerous, unregulated goods that threaten the safety, health, and security of our citizens,” he said.

“SON remains dedicated to ensuring that only quality products circulate in Nigeria, prioritizing the welfare of the public.”

The event also served as a warning to those engaged in the trade of counterfeit or substandard goods, with SON vowing to pursue legal action against violators.

Okeke commended the Inspectorate and Compliance Department and other SON officials for their diligence, while acknowledging the support of law enforcement agencies, including the Nigeria Police Force, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, and Nigeria Customs Service, in the fight against substandard products.

Urging consumers to demand certified, quality goods, the DG stressed the importance of collective action in maintaining a safe market.

“Together, we can ensure Nigeria’s markets are free from the dangers of substandard products,” he said.

SON reaffirmed its commitment to enforcing its mandate, upholding regulatory standards, and prioritizing the safety and well-being of Nigerians, as it continues to intensify efforts to eliminate harmful products from circulation.

Share