SON Destroys Products Posing Safety, Health Risks To Nigerians

In a bid to uphold the safety and well-being of Nigerians, the Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) has destroyed substandard goods seized in a warehouses in Lagos.

Speaking on the development at SON warehouse in Amuwo Odofin, Lagos, the Director-General/Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Dr. Ifeanyi Chukwunonso Okeke, explained that the products included stuffed tyres, steel doors, and spark plugs.

Okeke, who was represented by Mr. Pius Manji Lawan, his Special Adviser (SA) on Technical Affairs, pointed out that substandard tyres could cause accidents, while unsafe steel doors compromise the security of homes and businesses, and that faulty spark plugs coukd lead to engine failures, causing inconvenience and further potential hazards.

According to him, the destruction of the products aligns directly with “our mandate as outlined in the Standards Organisation of Nigeria Act No. 14 of 2015.

Under this Act, SON is vested with the authority to regulate and enforce product standards to ensure that only safe, quality, and certified products are available for use by Nigerian consumers.

“It is with great commitment and responsibility that I address you today, as we undertake an essential step in ensuring the safety and well-being of every Nigerian citizen.

“Today, we gather here, to witness the destruction of substandard products that have been seized by the Standards Organisation of Nigeria.

This action is not just an administrative formality; it is an affirmation of our unwavering commitment to public safety, consumer protection, and the promotion of fair-trade practices in Nigeria.

“This is part of our broader effort to protect Nigerian consumers from harmful and counterfeit products. As an agency, we take our responsibility seriously, and today’s action is a clear demonstration of our resolve to rid the market of dangerous, unregulated goods that undermine the safety, health, and security of our citizens.

The SON CEO added: “By taking decisive action, we are reinforcing the importance of adherence to product quality standards in Nigeria.

“Manufacturers, importers, and vendors must understand that the safety and welfare of the Nigerian public will always come first.

“This is a firm reminder to all stakeholders in the Nigerian market – from producers to consumers – that SON will continue to ensure that substandard goods do not have a place in our country. We are dedicated to making Nigeria’s market safer and more reliable.”

Speaking on behalf of the SON CEO on the market value of the substandard products seizure, the SA to the SON DG said:

“The market value can only be estimated as it stands now, we have not sat down to fo the calculations for all the market value, but it is obviously you know that this is money, serious money running into billions of naira. But the exact value, I can’t tell you this is the exact value.”

