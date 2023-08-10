SON: Deploying Eder For Perfect Payment System

The management of Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) acted smartly with the introduction of Electronic Demand Note and Electronic Receipts (EDER), newly introduced software payment platform to replace the subsisting manual payment system in use at SON, Abdulwahab Isa reports

Outside its core mandate of standardising products for safe consumption and their regulation, the Standards Organisation of Nige- ria (SON) is bracing up for a challenging assignment. Few of the agency’s ‘ egg heads, versed in technology and electronic devices, came up with a software platform designed to sieve out systemic corruption and enthrone transparency in SON finances.

The new order will complement government’s ease of doing business. It seeks to minimise physical contact in financial transactions. The majority of departments and agencies of government have lost large chunks of their earnings to the old, undigitalized payment system, a fraudulent system enabled by a manual system sustained by physical contact. SON is gearing up to modernise and improve every aspect of its business transactions with the introduction of the Electronic Demand Note and Electronic Receipts (EDER) system.

The agency’s Director General, Mallam Farouk Salim, flew an EDER kite recently in Kano at a stakeholders’ forum. Speaking in Kano, while addressing stakeholders on the essence of EDER, Salim described SON’s new baby as a game changer. “SON is pleased to introduce to you a new payment development: the de- ployment of Electronic Demand Note and Electronic Receipts (EDER) technology.

The online payment scheme is designed to offer an end-to-end transactional experience for all our customers and business partners as well as internal organisational functions. “This electronic mode of business payments and receipts provides ease of transfer, instant transfer, and reduces hand-to-hand exchange of paper money as benefits to all users, besides payments without compromise and a payment system that removes multiple data entry errors,” Farouk said.

Salim, without mincing his words, offered reasons why SON is taking the EDER route. He explained: “The essence of the E-demand notes and receipts is to promote the federal government’s policy on “ease of doing business,” where accountability and transparency are the watchwords.” It requires providing an online payment and receipting format for customers, thereby reducing the time spent coming to SON offices.

The new payment system, SON DG argued further, would aid in the creation of transparency and accountability in the entire SON financial system, and he urged participating stakeholders to take advantage of the opportunities offered by the Forum to become acquainted with the scheme prior to its full implementation before the end of the year.

Tool to combat systemic fraud

The federal government loses a substantial amount of its revenue through various contrived plots by personnel handling agency finances. The fraud in the system is made easier by a subsisting manual operating system. With EDAR adoption, there is a total erasure of the manual payment system currently in transition at SON. Mr. Tam George is the SON Director in charge of Finance and Administration. He is the brain driving EDAR, the newly introduced payment technology meant to safeguard organisations finances and largely ease their business transactions.

He spoke with a select number of journalists last week in Abuja. The interactive session was meant to pro- vide broader perspectives on the new payment system, its efficacy, and its overall workings. As a tool to achieve financial transparency, George said, “Transparency and simplicity lie at the heart of EDER’s design. It eliminates the need for people to visit multiple offices for receipt collection.

Clients can now receive electronic receipts from the comfort of their homes or offices, enjoying faster access to services and products. EDER functions as an “electronically one-stop shop.” He said EDER brings standardised pricing and fortified security measures to the table, effectively preventing financial irregularities and fostering a sense of trust and accountability within the business ecosystem.

Giving insights into its proof against cyber-attacks, hark by desperate criminal elements, SON Di- rector told Journalists that the new payment system is properly securitised and insulated against external threats. According to him, “recognising the importance of cyber security in the digital age, SON collaborated with experts from Israel to ensure cutting-edge protection against cyber threats.

The commitment to ensure continuous improvement ensures that EDER remains at the forefront of tackling evolving challenges in the digital landscape. “The impact of EDER extends beyond convenience and security, with positive implications for the Nigerian workforce. By empower- ing indigenous contractors and reducing production and certification costs, the system creates a conducive environment for businesses to flourish and expand.

SON is adopting a well-thought-out strategy for the rollout of EDER, introducing it gradually, product by product. This approach allows the organisation to address any initial challenges promptly and effectively.”

He noted that focus areas in the interim would include the Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) Conformity Assessment Programme( SONCAP), SON’ mandatory product certification scheme put in place to ensure all locally manufactured products in the country conform to the relevant Nigerian Industrial Standards (NIS) before such products are presented for sale in the market or exported (MANCAP), ports, and borders. He said these are set to experience the benefits of EDER, with the ambitious project aiming for full implementation in November.

Enhancing ease of doing business

Currently, SON businesses and transactions thrive largely on manual labour. The financial transaction aspect is still cumbersome, driven by physical contact. This is inimical to the federal government’s new business order designed to ease business conduct. SON Director in Charge of Finance and Administration, Mr. George, explained to journalists the twin roles EDER would play, firstly for smoothing the ease of do- ing business and fortifying against financial fraud. He explained: “EDER is the electronicization of the payment process and collection of receipts.” The existing process is for SON to give you any service.

The prices are there, so they issue you a demand. After the demand, the Demand note, instead of being manual, will be electronic. That electronic platform is then linked to Remita. “Before anybody goes to the bank, the bank is already aware of what you paid for. So, from there, the Remita platform will send a message to the electronic receipt platform, and the receipt will be issued to you electronically. The prices are standardised, and there is no room for leakage.

Secondly, customers or clients that will be coming will no longer move from office to office to collect receipts. eg. In Apapa (Lagos), your services will be provided. You get there to get a Demand Note, go to the bank to pay, and get back to the same office, which is cumbersome. “But now, the Demand Note will be issued to you in the comfort of your home; you will make payment electronically from the comfort of your home; you will receive the receipt from the comfort of your home; then your goods or services will be delivered.”

He described electronic payment innovation as a one-stop -shop, saying it made transactions simple for people doing business with SON. He said there was a back end to it, saying that it confered a charter on the client. He explained: “For instance, if you ask for a service in SON and you pay for the service, you will be able to immediately identify and track the process because there are prices that are not automatically fixed as they are functions of range.

As a function of range, you need to upload the subsidiary documentation that would warrant that price. “So, somebody needs to check the user department to be sure that what he puts in is correct. If it is correct and genuine, it will be allowed to be checked, approval given, and then returned to you. With this process, you will be able to know when your Demand Note and Receipt will be given to you. It will not be a forever transaction.

“The essence of Ease of Doing Business is for things to be processed at a determined time. With this electronic process, you are able to know who is holding it, when he is holding it, and when the process will be completed. It shows the ease of Doing Business through transparency and accountability. You will see that with the electronic system we are introducing. It is transparent and accountable.”

Boost to AfCTA

Nigeria is a signatory to the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) agreement. The piece of agreement is a significant development for the African continent and presents a tremendous opportunity for Nigeria to increase its trade volume, encourage tourism, and boost its economy. EDER, according to the SON Director of Finance and Administration, will provide a supporting service to the certification process.

According to him, SON payment software will make the goods certification process easy. “This is because we do know that many other times we are going to compete with the people on the other end, as it would mean commonality of standards and commonality of certification.

What is certified overseas, like in Ghana, is automatically certified in Nigeria. If we do not have our processes streamlined to make them shorter electronically, we will not be able to compete with people who already have them in place. So, it will be an advantage to our certification process.

Last line

SON’s adoption of EDER, a new software payment platform, will not only transform agencies business landscapes, it will also automate the payment system, thus shielding it from fraud.