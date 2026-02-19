SON Boss Identifies ISO 37003: 2025 As Key To Fighting Fraud

The Director-General and Chief Executive Officer, Standards Organisa- tion of Nigeria (SON), Dr. Ifeanyi Chukwunonso Okeke, has said the publication of ISO 37003:2025 marks a significant milestone in the global fight against fraud, money laundering, insisting they are real, systemic threats weaken public trust, distort markets, undermine organisational performance, and impede national development.

Okeke made this known during his opening address speech at the stakeholders engagement forum on ISO 3737003:2025 and introduction to ISO/NP 37013 in Lagos recently.

The SON DG/ CEO stated that, as Nigeria continues to deepen its participation in international standardisation activities, the work of ISO/TC 309 and its associ- ated working groups has become increasingly central to our national reform agenda.

According to him, “this forum provides a valuable platform for dialogue, collaboration, and knowledge exchange. It allows us to reflect on progress, identify emerging challenges, and chart a forward looking pathway for strengthening governance frameworks across both public and private sector institutions, as fraud and money laundering are not abstract risks.

“They are real, systemic threats weaken public trust, distort markets, undermine organisational performance, and impede national development. “The publication of ISO 37003:2025 marked a significant milestone in the global fight against fraud.

However, the true value of any standard lies not in its publica- tion, but in its implementation and impact. “This forum is designed to move us deliberately from theory to practice by assessing the current state of implementation of ISO 37003:2025, examining real-life case studies from public and private sector organisations, and openly discussing challenges, lessons learned, and success factors.”

Speaking further, the SON boss noted that “today’s forum on the implementation of ISO 37003:2025 – Fraud Control Management Systems, and the introduction of the proposed ISO/NP 37013 – AntiMoney Laundering Management Systems Standard brings together a distinguished community of experts, policymakers, industry leaders, and development partners who share a common commitment to strengthening governance systems, enhancing organisational integrity, and promoting global best practices.