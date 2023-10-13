SON Begins Crackdown on Dealers Of Substandard Steel Bars

Amidst frequent collapse of buildings in the country in recent times, the Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) has said it is ready to commence a crackdown on dealers of substandard building materials and steel bars.

In particular, SON linked the patronage of substandard building materials and poor structural design to building collapses in the country.

The Director-General, SON, Mallam Farouk Salim, made this known in Lagos yesterday where he bemoaned the unfortunate incidents of building collapse in the country, which has resulted in loss of lives, jobs, finance, and environmental degradation amongst others.

Salim listed the causes of most building collapses to include: poor structural design; quackery and unprofessionalism; inadequate soil testing; poor construction practices and procedures;

unapproved construction; wrong demolition process; lack of maintenance; negligence; use substandard materials (steel reinforcement bars); and poor drainage around the collapsed buildings.