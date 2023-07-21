SON Arrests Fertiliser Dealer For Producing, Selling Adulterated Product

The Standards Organization of Nigeria (SON), has arrested one Alhaji Ibrahim Ahmed, a middle-aged man, for producing and selling adulterated fertilizer to farmers in the Chinade district of Katagum Local Government Area of Bauchi State.

The Zonal Coordinator for the North East, Alhaji Adamu Galaje who made the announcement when he paraded the suspect before newsmen yesterday in Bauchi, revealed that the suspect was apprehended by the operations team in Chinade.

“The team seized over 150 bags of counterfeit fertilizer from the suspect, the suspect was caught in the act of producing counterfeit Golden Fertilizer. “He mixed four different com- binations of fertilizers, “Mai Rago, Freedom, Boko, and Indoram” and repackaged them inside Golden Fertilizer bags to sell as the original product to farmers.”

Murtala Sa’ad, the head of the operations team, explained that they took action based on an intelligence report. Upon receiving the information, they swiftly mobilised the team to the site and were fortunate to catch the suspect red-handed.