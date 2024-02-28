Son Arrested For Allegedly Hitting Father To Death In Plateau

The Plateau State Police Command has arrested 29-year-old, Joseph Yakubu for killing his father, Yakubu Dalyop, with a pestle.

Yakubu was believed to have picked up a pounding pestle and hit his father during an argument, causing him to become unconscious and eventually die.

The suspect who committed the deed in the state’s Anglo-Jos community, Jos South Local Government Area, was among many other suspects paraded for various offences by the state Commissioner of Police, Hassan Yabanet, at the Command’s headquarters in Jos on Tuesday.

According to the Commissioner, “On 20/02/2024 at around 6 pm, a good Samaritan informed the Anglo-Jos division that on 15/02/2024 at approximately 8 pm, one Joseph Yakubu, male, 29 years of Kambel Anglo-Jos, had a little quarrel with his father, one Yakubu Dalyop, 49 years.

“As a result, the son took a pounding pestle and hit the father on the head. The father became unconscious and was rushed to Plateau State Specialist Hospital for medical attention.

“Unfortunately, he died on 19/02/2024 at about 1 pm while receiving treatment. The suspect has been arrested while the corpse was deposited at the same hospital mortuary. The case is under investigation, and the suspect will be charged to court upon conclusion of the case.”

The Commissioner, who was recently sent to Plateau state, noted that after reviewing the state’s security scenario, he created a new feasible operational template for the Command to flush out criminals from their nests around the state.

He said the adoption of the new operational techniques within a few weeks in office had begun delivering great results, with the enormous arrest of criminals paraded for various offences including criminal conspiracy, trespass, disruption of public peace, kidnapping, and culpable homicide.

He assured the people that their lives and property would be adequately protected, while also requesting their support and collaboration to achieve the purpose.

“I want to thank the Inspector General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, PhD, NPM for the manpower, material and equipment support given to the Plateau State Command in this operation.

“We equally want to salute His Excellency, the Executive Governor of Plateau State, Barrister Caleb Mutfwang, for all the support given to the Police in the ongoing operation in Plateau State. I also want to appreciate the synergy between the Police and other security agencies in Plateau State,” the Commissioner concluded.