SON Approves Aazik Lubricant As Vehicle Engine Lubricant Brand

Aazik Petroleum, makers of Aazik Lubricant, today announced that the Standard Organisation of Nigeria (SON) has officially approved and endorsed its range of premium fully synthetic engine oils as trusted and compliant with the nation’s highest quality standards.

Following a comprehensive review process, SON endorsed Aazik Lubricant’s flagship products including 5W-30, 5W-20, 0W-20, and 10W-50 formulations.

This approval marks a significant milestone for the company as it reinforces its position as a reliable, homegrown brand delivering international-grade vehicle engine lubricants to Nigerian motorists and industries.

Speaking on the development, Dr. Frank Azikiwe, CEO of Aazik Petroleum, said: “The approval of our engine lubricant products by the Standard Organisation of Nigeria is a testament to our commitment to excellence.