SON Appoints Ethan As Director, Public Relations

Share

The Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) has appointed Mrs Talatu K. Ethan as its new Director of Public Relations.

A Bachelor of Science degree holder in Microbiology of the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, Mrs. Ethan brings more than two decades of multiple leadership roles and expertise in Food Science and public engagement to the table.

Ethan also holds a Master of Technology degree in Microbiology from the Federal University of Technology, Minna including notable certification in ISO/IEC 17025 Laboratory Assessor, Food Safety Management System (FSMS), Food Safety System Certification (FSSC) Lead Auditor and Certified Food Scientist of Nigeria.

As a national expert in food fortification and vitamins/minerals analysis, Mrs Ethan has made significant contributions to advancing public health initiatives in Nigeria and beyond.

She is adept at creating awareness of food safety and has engaged in several sensitization campaigns to support Nigeria’s non-oil sector.

Her distinguished career includes serving as SON’s Director for the North Central Region, Lagos Operations, and South-West Regional Operations, where she demonstrated exceptional leadership.

Ethan has extensive experience in standardization and quality assurance, focusing on implementing industry standards, streamlining processes, and ensuring compliance with relevant Standards.

She is well-versed in quality management systems, Food Safety Management Systems, audits, and process optimisation, resulting in improved efficiency and product reliability.

She excels in fostering continuous improvement to achieve operational excellence and customer satisfaction.

Ethan also possesses significant expertise in laboratory analyses, specialising in vitamins, minerals, Mycotoxins and Pesticide Residue testing.

Her experience spans beyond operating advanced analytical instruments, conducting precise experiments, and interpreting complex data.

She excels in adhering to strict quality control protocols; ensuring accurate results, and contributing to research and development, compliance, and process improvement initiatives.

Mrs. Ethan is also actively engaged in professional and scientific organisations. •She is Vice-President, Mycotoxicology Society of Nigeria (MSN). •Board Member, AOAC-Africa Section. •Member of the Global Micronutrients Forum. •Member of the Institute of Public Analysts of Nigeria (IPAN) and Nigerian Institute of Food Science and Technology (NIFST).

Her dedication to research and continuous learning has seen her participate in numerous training programmes globally.

Her extensive background in regulatory standards and public service, positions distinguishes her as a strategic leader capable of advancing the Standards Organization of Nigeria’s public relations initiatives while fostering trust and collaboration with stakeholders.

Her wealth of expertise, coupled with her commitment to excellence, will be invaluable in strengthening SON’s public relations efforts and enhancing its stakeholder engagements.

Mrs Ethan enjoys reading, travelling, and conducting research. She is happily married and a proud mother of wonderful children.

Mrs. Talatu Ethan succeeds Mrs. Foluso Bolaji, who has since assumed duties as the Director, Human Resource Management of the Standards Organization of Nigeria.

Share

Please follow and like us: