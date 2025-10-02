Somtochukwu Brought Diligence, Professionalism To Journalism, Says Sanwo-Olu

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has expressed deep shock over the death of Arise Television news anchor, Somtochukwu Christelle Maduagwu, who was killed during an armed robbery attack at her residence in Katampe, Abuja.

In a statement issued Tuesday by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Gboyega Akosile, the governor described Maduagwu, fondly known as “Sommie” by colleagues as a rising star in broadcast journalism who brought diligence, passion, and professionalism to her work on air. Maduagwu, aged 29, was reportedly attacked and killed in her home on Monday night.

Her death has thrown the Nigerian media industry into mourning. Sanwo-Olu said: “On behalf of the government and the people of Lagos State, we commiserate with Arise News over the death of one of its news anchors, Somtochukwu Christelle Maduagwu, who was reportedly killed during an armed robbery attack in Abuja.”

He added: “Somtochukwu Maduagwu was a diligent and thoroughbred professional. Her death was a big shock considering the way she was killed, but we take solace in the Almighty God that she lived a fulfilled life and made positive impacts in the media industry.”

The governor extended condolences to Maduagwu’s family, friends, and associates, as well as the management and staff of Arise News, particularly its founder, Mr. Nduka Obaigbena. He said: “She will be greatly missed by her family, friends, associates and colleagues and the entire management and staff of Arise News.

“I pray that God will comfort everyone that was close to her and grant her eternal rest. My prayers and thoughts are with her immediate family and the Chairman of Arise TV, Mr Nduka Obaigbena. May God grant them the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.”