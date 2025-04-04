Sometimes I Miss My Old Body, Says Eniola Badmus

Share

Nollywood actress, Eniola Badmus, has shared a heartfelt reflection on her body transformation and weight loss, revealing that while she embraces her new physique, she sometimes misses the comfort and familiarity of her former self.

In an emotional post, the actress admitted that there are moments when she longs for the fullness and softness of her old, chubbier body. She posted older pictures of herself, highlighting the qualities that she missed the most.

“There are days when I miss my old body the fullness, the softness, the way I took up space without hesitation. I miss how familiar it felt, how I knew its curves like the back of my hand, how certain outfits hugged me just right. There was comfort in that body, a sense of identity I never had to question.”

However, Badmus emphasised that her transformation goes beyond physical changes, highlighting her personal growth and self-discovery.

“But then I look at my new body, and I see growth not just physically but emotionally. This body has carried me through change, through challenges, through moments of doubt and discovery.

It moves differently; it feels different, but it is still mine. And just as I learned to love my body before, I am learning to love this one now.” Badmsus, who stunned the world with her impressive weight loss in 2022, concluded by reminding herself and her followers that self-worth is not defined by size or appearance.

“Missing who I was doesn’t take away from appreciating who I am becoming. Both versions of me deserve love, respect, and kindness. And in this journey of transformation, I remind myself that no matter the size, my worth remains unchanged.”

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

