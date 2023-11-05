Something That Can Make Your Marriage Better

By the grace of God my wife and I have been married for over 36 years and we’ve had a very nice marriage. I love her and she loves me. But that does not mean that there have been no disagreements. Just as I have never come across anybody who has not mistakenly bitten his tongue, that is how I have never come across any couple who have not had disagreements.

Let me clarify the point that having disagreements is different from quarreling. Disagreements lead to arguments while arguments lead to quarrels and quarrels can lead to so many ugly things. Some people say trouble no dey blow whistle. But I normally tell people that trouble dey blow whistle as far as marriages are concerned.

I tell them that, the whistle starts blowing with a disagreement and that at the level of disagreements, couples or friends should see how the disagreement is resolved so that it does not lead to the next stage, which is argument. I then go on to suggest to people that the most mature among them should look for all means to make sure the argument does not lead to a quarrel.

In my marriage to Carol, we have tried to see how we do not leave the disagreement stage. One of the periods I use to re-strategize, energize and build our marriage and family life is when she is away on a long trip or I am away on a long trip. Therefore, I use this opportunity to think and come up with solutions on an area in our marriage where there has been a minor disagreement.

In marriage and family life, if some minor problems are not wisely handled, they can turn to “the little foxes that spoil the vine.” Whenever she is away, I look at some aspects of her behavior which gets on my nerves and my behavior which she does not like. For example, after Carol has opened any bottle of water for her to drink, she will not cover it properly.

Instead of putting the cover properly on the bottle of Eva water, Nestle water, Cascade water etc, she will just put the cover on top or at best tighten it mid-way to the extent that any little shaking can make the water spill. I am the opposite. I cover it properly. I don’t talk tire but my wife no dey change. So, when she traveled some years ago, her five weeks being a way gave me some time to think on how to handle the situation.

And at last, I came to the happy conclusion not to worry about water spilling over the place again. What I decided to do is to properly cover any bottle she did not properly cover. When she came back from that journey, I became a better lover by doing things like this. I have seen these years that each time she is away or I am away on a trip of over one week, it gives me time to reflect on how to make our love life better.

This is almost making me come to a conclusion that it is good for married people to once in a while be apart for a week or two and that they should use such a time to work on their marriages and also to learn to miss each other. We love each other while we are together but we miss each other more while we are away in different places for a long time. You can try it if it will help you. But do not try it if you know it will not help you. Love you.