Something Special About Forsyth

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), has urged Nigerian leaders to imbibe the values of accountability, transparency and commit to restoring lasting peace and security, noting that good governance was the hall mark of democracy.

President of CAN, Archbishop Daniel Okoh, in a message to mark this year’s democracy day celebration, said June 12 symbolizes the collective commitment of Nigerians to democracy, freedom, and justice. According to him, the legacy of the annulled 1993 elections remains a beacon of hope and a reminder of Nigeria’s enduring democratic spirit.

He said: “Good governance is the cornerstone of any democracy. We call for greater transparency and accountability at all levels of government. “Nigeria’s vast resources must be harnessed to address poverty, unemployment, and inequality, and to improve infrastructure, healthcare, and education.

“Free, fair, and credible elections are vital to sustaining democratic integrity. “We urge the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to strengthen its systems and processes to enhance electoral transparency and public trust.”

Forsyth forsook ‘BBC’ and imperialism and earned feathers for doing a good job. He would be later honoured with the award of Commander of the British Empire (CBE)

to Biafra through Sao Tome and Gabon. With the truth starring the world in the face, more British journalists landed in Biafra. Richard Hall of the ‘Guardian’; Walter Partington of the ‘Daily Express’; William Norris of the ‘Times’, and Norman Kirkham of the ‘Daily Telegraph’ touched down in April 1968.

Their reports corroborated all that Forsyth wrote. Many souls were touched especially in the United States where a student, Bruce Mayrock, set himself ablaze to protest the genocide in Biafra.

Steve Jobs, John Lennon and Jimi Hendrix were utterly disappointed.Forsyth forsook ‘BBC’ and imperialism and earned feathers for doing a good job. He would be later honoured with the award of Commander of the British Empire (CBE).

After Biafra, the journalist turned to writing novels. And what an award winning writer he became. ‘The Biafra Story’ was written in 1969. After that came perhaps one of his most famous books, ‘The Day of the Jackal’. Others followed. ‘The Odessa File’, ‘The Fourth Protocol’, ‘The Dogs of War’, ‘The Devil’s Alternative’, ‘The Fist of God’, ‘Icon’, ‘The Avenger’, ‘The Veteran’, ‘The Afghan’, ‘The Cobra’ and ‘Kill List’.

Some of his thrillers have been turned into movies and from those books, more than 25 of them, 70 million copies were sold. Not many remember British Foreign Secretary, Michael Steward, today. Forsyth rose to prominence while the name of a man who fed lies to the world about the Civil War does not even ring a bell in Lagos.

Forsyth, born in 1938 died recently on June 9, 2025. Those who accused him of being Emeka Ojukwu’s friend need to be reminded that the Biafran Chief of Army Staff, Gen. Alexander Madiebo, once accused him of being a spy and was ready to waste him.

The reporter, who spoke French, German, Spanish and Russian, had opted to act as interpreter for Biafran mercenaries, led by Rudolf Steiner. Forsyth chose to be a true professional and he did a damn good job of it.

Had he followed the imperialists’ inclinations of his BBC bosses, perhaps, he would have died without earning global recognition. The ‘Dogs of War’ continues to remind all of growing neo colonialism especially in West Africa.

The ‘Devil’s Alternative’, written in 1979, mentioned Ukrainian freedom fighters. A man of many parts, fighter pilot turned war correspondent, Forsyth passed through ‘Eastern Daily Press’, ‘Reuters’, ‘BBC’ and MI6. Versatility paid him and his contributions to true journalism will remain etched in the minds of millions.

