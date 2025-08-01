Something Not Right With Army Day Date

The Nigerian Civil War began on July 6, 1967 when federal troops invaded Garkem at exactly 0530 hours. The first shot was fired by Lt. Gado Nasko, an Artillery officer, who was part of the invading two battalions.

The Biafrans were taken unawares. At the end of the war, Gen. Yakubu Gowon ordered that no medals of honour should be awarded. He also preached ‘No Victor, No Vanquished’. What followed was the 3Rs policy of Reconciliation, Reconstruction and Rehabilitation.

It therefore goes against the spirit of unity for July 6 to be set aside as Nigerian Army Day Celebrations (NADCEL). This ritual which began in 1978 has continued without question. We do hope that the Army will take another look at this date and make necessary adjustments.

As Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Gowon saw it as a war of unity. Initially, he declared a ‘Police Action’, believing that the rebellion would be crushed in a matter of weeks. The Biafrans did not expect to be struck with full military might. That was why some soldiers could not distinguish artillery fire from the sound of thunder.

It took Col. Alexander Madiebo, Commander of the Biafran 51 Brigade, to explain to them that a full scale military assault was underway. Madiebo, who later rose to the position of Chief of Army Staff, was an Artillery officer and Nasko was one of the soldiers under him during the January 15, 1966 coup.

The Nigerian Army cannot be celebrating victory in an internal crisis when its officers and men have made their mark globally. From the First World War to Peace Keeping Operations, there is so much for them to be proud of. Nigerians have fought in Burma, India, Abyssinia, Libya, the Congo and other far flung places. Brigadier Babafemi Ogundipe saw action in the jungles of Burma (Myanmar).

He was active in India, during the Second World War. Col. George Kurubo was a member of the Six – Nation Military Observer Team to West Iria (Papua New Guinea).

He was also stationed in Djakarta, as Special United Nations Liaison Officer to the Indonesian Government. Col. Adekunle Fajuyi was decorated in the Congo with the Military Cross.

The Nigerian Army cannot be celebrating victory in an internal crisis when its officers and men have made their mark globally

He also served the British Army on the Rhine in Germany. Col. Emmanuel Sotomi performed the same duty in Germany. Col. Conrad Nwawo bagged the Military Cross in the Congo.

The height of it came in June 1964 when Maj. General Johnson Aguiyi-Ironsi was made Commander of United Nations Operations in the Congo (UNOC).

That was the first time a Sub Saharan African would be so elevated. He had earlier received Austrian national honours for bravery. Ironsi returned to the country to emerge as the first indigenous General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the Nigeria Army, in 1965.

In January 1966, he assumed office as the first military Head of State. Perhaps, the date of Ironsi’s appointment as Commander of United Nations Forces could be used for the Nigerian Army Day Celebrations.

The door he opened remains ajar as more Nigerians have excelled commanding peace keeping forces. In 1964, Col. Sam Ademulegun led Nigerian troops to stem a mutiny in Tanzania.

From the United Nations to the African Union and ECOWAS, names like Geoffrey Ejiga, Muhammad Magoro, Joshua Dogonyaro, Timothy Shelpidi, Chris Garba, Edward Unimna, Ishaya Bakut and Rufus Kupolati are household names.

The list includes Tunji Olurin, Victor Malu, John Inienger, Ekundayo Opaleye, Chikadibia Obiakor, Gabriel Kpamber, Joe Omonibi, Festus Okonkwo, Samaila Iliya, Collins Ihekire, Martin Agwai and Moses Obi. Obiakor became the first United Nations Assistant Secretary General/Military Adviser in charge of Peacekeeping Operations.

Luka Yusuf and Suraj Abdurrahman commanded the Liberian Armed Forces. Maxwell Khobe did the same job in Sierra Leone. Nigerian forces led by Maj. Gen Muhammadu Buhari drove Chadian fighters under Idris Deby into Ndjamena in 1982 after they occupied some Nigerian fishing villages.

It took a presidential order from Shehu Shagari to stop the ouster of a foreign leader by the Nigeria Army. These are dates that are worth celebrating.

The Nigerian Army must flaunt international achievements not local fights. You cannot preach reconciliation and be celebrating the defeat of Biafra, at the same time.

The same Biafrans of yesterday are Nigerians today. It makes little sense that while Biafran leader, Gen. Emeka Ojukwu was given full military burial by the Federal Government, an extension of the reconciliation gesture, the Army still dwells in the ugly past. July 6 is a reminder of the nation’s sad pass and does not call for festivities.