Some Yahoo Boys Are Geniuses Who Need Redirection – Peter Obi

The former Governor of Anambra State and 2023 Labour Party (LP) Presidential Candidate, Mr Peter Obi, has described some of the so-called Yahoo boys as “geniuses who need redirection.”

He made this remark while addressing a large gathering of young people during the Golden Health Conference held at the Archbishop Patterson Auditorium, All Saints Cathedral, Onitsha, on Saturday.

The conference, themed “Money Beyond Wealth,” brought together students, professionals, and youth leaders to discuss the moral, social, and economic dimensions of wealth creation.

Speaking at the event, Obi noted that while money is an important tool in human progress, it constitutes only a small part of true wealth. According to him, “Money becomes real wealth only when it is earned through ethical means and used to uplift both the individual and society in an edifying manner.”

He condemned the inordinate pursuit of money, particularly the activities of cybercriminals commonly referred to as Yahoo boys. Obi observed that despite their moral misdirection, many of them possess rare intelligence and creativity that, if properly guided, could drive innovation and national development.

“Looking at what they do,” he said, “there is no doubt that many of them are geniuses. The challenge before us as a society is to redirect them—to channel their ingenuity into productive ventures that will not only dignify them but also edify society.”

Lamenting the state of moral decay in the country, Obi attributed much of it to leadership failure and the bad examples set by those in power. “We cannot build a healthy society when those in authority glorify greed, celebrate impunity, and promote corruption,” he remarked.

He further stressed that rebuilding the nation must begin with restoring integrity in public life. “Getting it right as a nation,” he said, “must include getting it right in politics. When political leadership fails, every other sector suffers.”

Encouraging young people to embrace productivity and hard work, Obi revisited a past controversy in which he was misquoted regarding night vigils. Clarifying his stance, he said:

“There is nothing wrong with night vigils. What I said was that while Friday and Saturday nights can be for vigils, the other nights should be for productive work. We must build a culture that values creativity, diligence, and enterprise.”

He urged the youth to learn from the success stories of global innovators, many of whom started as young dreamers with little support.

Citing Indonesia as an example, Obi explained how its government empowers young entrepreneurs through functional ministries, financial support, and innovation hubs—a sharp contrast to Nigeria’s neglect of its creative youth population.

Recounting his meeting with the author of Why Nations Fail, a Nobel laureate, Obi said the scholar told him that nations and companies often fail not because they do not know what to do, but because they refuse to do what is right.

“That,” Obi said, “is the story of Nigeria. My passion is not so much to become President, but to see Nigeria work—to see a nation where justice, productivity, and merit are enthroned.”

In his characteristic wit, he added: “We live in a country where leaders want the people to fast while they themselves feast like Lucullus.”

He admonished Nigerians, especially the youth, to rise above religious fanaticism and tribal sentiment.

“Do not be fanatical about religion, because no religion buys bread cheaper than another. Do not be tribal, because no tribe buys food cheaper than others. Nigeria is a great country, but we have failed to realise our greatness because we have failed to do the right things.”

Introducing Obi at the event, Mr Chinedu Nwonu praised him as “a man of rare simplicity and uncommon integrity.” He added:

“Mr Obi is a very simple man—yet complex to corrupt politicians, complex to those who hate the light, and complex to those who thrive on deceit.”

Also speaking, Rev. Ifeanyi Molokwu, one of the conveners of the conference, described Obi’s presence as “a divine blessing and a moral tonic for the youth.” He commended him for his consistency in promoting integrity, prudence, and purposeful leadership across all sectors of national life.