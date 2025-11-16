On-Air Personality (OAP), Chinedu Ani Emmanuel, better known as Nedu Wazobia, has stirred controversy following comments he made on his radio show, where he alleged that some young women in Lagos intentionally become pregnant as a way to increase their body weight.

Speaking on Max 102.3 FM, Nedu claimed he had heard of situations in which some women—particularly those who are naturally slim—choose pregnancy solely for the physical weight gain that typically accompanies it.

He further alleged that, after gaining the desired body mass, some reportedly opt to end the pregnancy.

READ ALSO:

According to him, the temporary weight increase during pregnancy is considered by these women as a quick means to enhance their appearance.

“Some very slim girls do this… when they want to add weight, they get pregnant. Once they have gained pregnancy weight, they then terminate the pregnancy,” he said on air.

Nedu’s remarks have sparked mixed reactions online, with many social media users questioning the credibility of the claims and raising concerns about the ethical and health implications of such behaviour if true.