Some Top Beautiful Football WAGs Of 2025

Some top beautiful WAGs of 2025 showcases the stunning partners of some of the world’s top footballers. The criteria focus on current relationships with active players, with a special emphasis on those known for their style, personality, and public presence. With efforts to crowd-rank each entry

Cam Reading

Cam Reading, glowing with elegance, is the girlfriend of Napoli star Scott McTominay. The pair met through mutual friends and have been inseparable ever since.

Cam, a director at Fortress Capital, frequently shares glimpses of their love on Instagram. The couple shares a deep bond, often traveling together.

Benedetta Curatella

Benedetta Curatella, the stunning girlfriend of Arsenal’s Riccardo Calafiori, is a model and influencer. They burst into the spotlight when she surprised him during a live Serie A interview.

Their romance blossomed publicly in May 2024. Despite some drama, Benedetta remains a social media sensation, blending captivating fashion, lifestyle, and intimate glimpses of life with Calafiori.

With thousands of Instagram followers, her charm continues to captivate fans worldwide.

Georgina Rodriguez

Georgina Rodríguez, an Argentine-born Spanish model and social media sensation, is the fiancée of football icon Cristiano Ronaldo

. The pair met in 2016 at a Gucci store in Madrid, where she worked. They share a blended family, including five children, with Georgina and Cristiano welcoming twins in 2022.

Her accolades include ambassador work and a chic 5’6” stature that graces high-profile campaigns for Gucci, Prada, and Chanel, captivating millions on Instagram.

Zoe Cristofoli

Meet Zoe Cristofoli, a stunning Italian model and tattoo artist who has taken social media by storm. Born on September 5, 1996, in Verona, she met her partner, French football star Theo Hernandez, in 2020.

The duo, known for their high-profile romance, have two children together. Zoe’s heavily-tattooed aesthetic, which includes a nearly fully-inked back and neck, plus a predominantly black right arm, fascinates her Instagram followers, currently numbering over 1.1 million.

Dani Dyer

Dani Dyer, a stunning television personality and actress, is the wife of footballer Jarrod Bowen, who currently plays for West Ham United.

Their relationship began in 2021, and they quickly became a beloved couple. Dani and Jar- rod recently welcomed twin daughters, Summer and Star, in May 2023, completing their journey from Love Island winners to devoted parents.

In July 2024, the couple was engaged and married in May 2025. The couple’s chemistry is palpable, often sharing adorable glimpses of their life on social media. Dani’s radiant smile and Jarrod’s athletic frame make them a perfect pair, capturing hearts wherever they go.

Sophia Weber

Sophia Weber, a stunning German model and social media influencer with 525,000 Instagram followers, is married to soccer star Kai Havertz.

Havertz, who plays for Arsenal, met Sophia in their childhood neighborhood. Their relationship blossomed from friendship into love, and they were engaged in July 2023. Weber and Havertz welcomed their first child, a son, in March 2025.

Megan Pickford

Megan Davison, married to Jordan Pickford – the England goalkeeper – met him when they were just teenagers.

This power couple has two adorable children, son Arlo George and daughter Ostara.

Megan frequently charms her 141,000 Insta- gram followers with her stunning posts. She’s always by Jordan’s side, cheering him on.

Ellie Alderson

Ellie Alderson, a stunning interior designer and the fiancée of Aston Villa and England forward Ollie Watkins, has captivated hearts.

Meeting Ollie in 2018, their love story blossomed, leading to a heartfelt Lake Como proposal.

The couple shares two beautiful children, Amara May (born in September 2021) and Marley Watkins (born in April 2023). Ellie often dazzles in the stands, supporting her soccer star partner with grace and elegance.