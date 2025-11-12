Some Teams That Have Refused To Participate In FIFA World Cup

Across World Cup history, a small but interesting list of teams have refused or withdrawn from participating in the tournament. You can also take part in this amazing tournament by making your bets at the 1xBet platform today. Let’s review a few examples.

In 1st place, there is India, which famously qualified for the 1950 World Cup in Brazil after other teams in its qualifying group withdrew, then withdrew itself before the finals.

The All India Football Federation gave reasons such as travel costs and a preference to prioritise the Olympics.

A persistent myth that India pulled out because FIFA banned barefoot play has been widely debunked by historians and contemporary sources. FIFA records and modern histories still point to financial/practical and administrative causes behind India’s decision.

A tournament with plenty of voluntary absences

The 1958 FIFA World Cup was another edition of the tournament that saw a few voluntary withdrawals. 3 times who decided to not participate in this tournament played in Sweden were:

Turkey;

Indonesia;

and Sudan.

However, from the 1962 FIFA World Cup onwards, voluntary absences became increasingly rare due to the value of participating in this competition.

The most recent example

Nowadays, thinking that a country would voluntarily decide to exclude itself from the FIFA World Cup might look strange due to all the benefits that come from this.

From the 1962 edition of the tournament, there have been countries that have been banned from the tournament, though.

The latest example of a country that voluntarily decided to exclude itself from a FIFA World Cup was North Korea. The qualifiers for the 2022 edition of the tournament took place between 2020 and 2021. And well, we all know that those years were quite difficult due to health reasons across the entire world.

Because of that reason, North Korea declined to take part in the qualifiers, and thus, removed itself from the tournament celebrated in Qatar.

