As part of its nine year anniversary celebration, SoMe Solutions has unveiled The Unicorn Project, which is a ₦20 million initiative to discover and scale Nigeria’s next iconic women-led brand.

With just 2% of venture funding reaching female entrepreneurs, SoMe Solution, which is a branding and communication outfit in Lagos, noted in a press statement, ‘‘to mark nine years of SoMe Solutions, we’re investing in the future of African women entrepreneurship.

‘‘We’ve partnered with @PremiaBN to launch The Unicorn Project, an initiative designed to find and elevate the next great success story.’’

It further stated, ‘‘We will select 5 incredible finalists, and one will be crowned The Unicorn Brand, receiving a transformative package worth ₦20 million in PR, branding, influencer campaigns, and business support.’’

“This isn’t just funding; it’s a growth engine to transform potential into a household name. This isn’t just a giveaway; it’s a legacy-building investment to celebrate our journey by launching yours,” said Elizabeth Osho, Founder of SoMe Solutions.

Applications are now open with the top finalists expected to pitch to the public, and three winners will be supported through funding, media amplification, and long-term business growth.

The project is opened to women-led brands based in Nigeria, with a working product or service and with little or no PR experience.

Entry will close on August 7 while the finalists will be revealed publicly on September 9, 2025.

SoMe Solutions is a communications agency known for its expertise in content development, dissemination, and marketing. With specialisation in building and managing client reputations through strategic media relations, digital marketing, and event management.

The company has a global presence with offices in Lagos, London, and Washington D.C. SoMe Solutions also focuses on influencer marketing, celebrity partnerships, and crisis management.