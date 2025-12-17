New Telegraph

December 17, 2025
Some Plant-Based Diets May Raise Heart Risk–study

Previous research has shown that consuming large amounts of ultra-processed foods is linked to a higher risk of cardiovascular disease, while well-balanced plant-based diets can help lower that risk.

However, scientists say the source of food alone—plant or animal—is not enough to determine its impact on heart health.

To better understand this relationship, researchers from INRAE, Inserm, Université Sorbonne Paris Nord and Cnam examined not just whether foods were plant- or animal-based, but also their nutritional quality and level of industrial processing.

Their analysis included factors such as fat, sugar and salt content, as well as antioxidant vitamins and minerals. The study assessed data from 63,835 adults enrolled in the French NutriNet-Santé cohort, who were followed for an average of 9.1 years, with some tracked for up to 15 years, according to Science Daily.

The findings revealed that adults who consumed more plantbased foods of high nutritional quality—low in fat, sugar and salt—and with minimal processing had about a 40 per cent lower risk of developing cardiovascular disease compared with those who ate fewer nutritious plant foods and more animal-based products.

