In the world of football, size doesn’t always determine a player’s impact on the pitch. Despite their smaller stature, some players possess exceptional skill, agility, and technique that make them stand out on the field.

Marcin Garuch – 1.54 metres

Marcin Garuch, a relatively unknown Polish player, stands as one of the shortest active footballers globally, especially in European soccer circles.

Hailing from Poland, Garuch measures just 1.54 meters tall (5 feet 0.63 inches) but compensates with impressive technical skills and exceptional ball control, currently the caretaker head coach of III liga club Miedź Legnica II.

Daniel Villalva – 1.55 metres

Daniel Villalva, an Argentine winger, stands slightly taller than his counterparts at 1.55 meters. His career spans both Argentina and Mexico, notably becoming the youngest player to feature for River Plate in 2009 before moving to Ferro Carril Oeste. Currently an attacking midfielder for Gimnasia y Tiro.

Saliu Popoola – 1.57 metres

Nigerian footballer Saliu Popoola, measuring 1.57 meters, represents one of Africa’s shortest players and currently plies his trade as a midfielder for Moroccan club Wydad Fès.

Popoola, a 2016 Olympic bronze medalist, was ranked as the third shortest footballer globally in 2015.

Yeferson Soteldo – 1.59 metres

9 metres Yeferson Soteldo, a Venezuelan professional footballer, stands at a modest 159 cm (5’3″), showcasing his versatility as a left winger despite his shorter stature.

Currently on loan from Santos, Soteldo demonstrates that height isn’t a barrier to success in the world of professional football.

He currently plays for Campeonato Brasileiro Série A club Fluminense and the Venezuela national team. Although he mainly plays as a left winger, he can also play as an attacking midfielder.

Maximiliano Moralez – 1.60 metres

Maximiliano Moralez, an attacking midfielder who plays as an attacking midfielder for Major League Soccer club New York City FC.

Measures 1.60 meters tall, earning the nickname “frasquito,” translating to “little flask” in English. With stints at Atalanta in the Italian Serie A and Racing in Argentina, Moralez exemplifies skill over stature in the football world.

Lorenzo Insigne – 1.63 metres

Lorenzo Insigne, the former captain of SSC Napoli, stands at 1.63 meters tall (5 feet 4.173 inches), defying his stature with remarkable dribbling skills and a powerful shot.

Insigne, now a free agent, played a pivotal role in Italy’s Euro 2020 victory, showcasing his prowess despite his shorter frame.

Marco Verrati –1.65 metres

Marco Verrati, a former Paris Saint Germain midfielder, contributed to Italy’s Euro 2020 triumph, standing at 1.65 meters tall (5 feet 4.961 inches).

Regarded as one of the world’s top midfielders, Verrati’s skillset eclipses any concerns bout his height.

Mathieu Valbuena – 1.67 metres

Mathieu Valbuena, a diminutive former French international, stands at 1.67 meters tall (5 feet 5.748 inches), recognized for his dribbling prowess and creativity on the field.

Currently representing Olympiacos B in Greece, Valbuena remains a valuable asset despite his smaller stature.