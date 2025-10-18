Some of the Hottest Female Rugby Players

This list of the hottest female rugby players showcases a remarkable blend of athleticism and allure, featuring some of the most famous names in the sport. Leading the list is New Zealand’s Portia Woodman, a trailblazer in rugby who made history by becoming the first woman to score 250 tries in the World Rugby Sevens Series. Joining her is England’s Emily Scarratt, whose skills as a center and fullback have been instrumental in England’s rugby success, earning her the World Rugby Women’s 15s Player of the Year award in 2019. In addition to these luminaries, the hot American player Ilona Maher, is celebrated not only for her performances on the field but also for her influence in promoting body positivity and women’s sports. This collection of talented women invites you to appreciate the charisma and achievements of these extraordinary athletes. So, which of these beautiful female rugby players do you think best embodies the perfect fusion of skill and beauty? Take a look at our list and vote for the hottest female rugby player!

Magali Harvey

Magali Harvey is a Canadian rugby union player celebrated for her accomplishments, including being named the IRB Women’s Player of the Year in 2014. She played a pivotal role in Canada’s national team, securing a gold medal at the 2015 Pan American Games with the rugby sevens squad.

Michaela Blyde

Michaela Blyde is a highly accomplished New Zealand rugby sevens player, celebrated for being the first female athlete to win consecutive World Rugby Sevens Player of the Year awards in 2017 and 2018. She has played an integral role in her team’s success, achieving gold medals at the 2018 Sevens World Cup, 2018 Commonwealth Games, and the 2020 and 2024 Olympic Games.

Ilona Maher

Ilona Maher is an American rugby union player renowned for her performances with the United States women’s national rugby sevens team, earning a bronze medal at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris. addition to her athletic achievements, she is also a prominent social media influencer, advocating for body positivity and women’s sports.

Portia Woodman

Portia Woodman-Wickliffe is a renowned New Zealand rugby union player who has achieved significant success in both the fifteen-a-side and seven-a-side formats, including multiple Olympic gold medals. She made history by becoming the first woman to score 250 tries in the World Rugby Sevens Series and has been recognized with numerous awards for her outstanding performances.

Ruby Tui

Ruby Tui is a New Zealand rugby union player who has achieved significant success, including winning a silver medal at the 2016 Summer Olympics and a gold medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics with the national rugby sevens team. Aside from her impressive rugby career, Ruby has also ventured into broadcasting and published an autobiography, Straight Up, which won the Aotearoa Book Trade Industry Award for best-selling New Zealand title.

Chloe Dalton

Chloe Dalton is a versatile Australian athlete who has excelled in multiple sports, including winning a gold medal in rugby sevens at the 2016 Summer Olympics. She transitioned to Australian rules football, playing for the Carlton Football Club and later joining the GWS Giants, while also pursuing a degree in physical therapy at the University of Sydney.