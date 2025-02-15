Some Northerns Feel Excluded From Tinubu’s Govt – Ahmed

Share

A former Youth Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Ismael Ahmed has opined that some members of the northern elite feel alienated from the administration of President Bola Tinubu despite mobilizing a chunk of votes for him to win the 2023 presidential election.

The former Senior Special Adviser to ex-President Muhammadu Buhari on Social Investment Programmes, made this known in an interview with Channels Television on Friday, February 14.

According to Ahmed, there is also a feeling of alienation in the East but easterners might not be as vocal as the northerners because of the votes.

He said, “A lot of people from the north believe that they have put in all they can to get President Tinubu into government.

“Atiku (Abubakar) ran, (Rabiu) Kwankwaso ran, both are Nigerian politicians from the northern extraction yet Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu was able to get four states in the North Central, three states in the North-West, one state in the North-East and with enough votes.

“In Kano State alone, we gave Asiwaju over 500,000 votes. That clear difference that Atiku gave us in the whole of the north is by winning five states. Now, they (northerners) are saying: ‘Are we fully represented?’

“The president can bring out all the list of appointments but I think there is a sense of alienation from government, from those people, from some sort of elite in the north, that has cascaded down to the average northerner.

“There is also a feeling of alienation in the East. The easterners might not be as vocal as the northerners because of the votes.”

Share

