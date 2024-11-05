Some National Policies Reducing Nigerians To Beggars –Bishop

Share

The Presiding Bishop of Rhema Christian Church and Towers (RCC&T), Bishop Taiwo Akinola, has urged the Bola Ahmed Tinubu administration to review some of its national policies to make them more peopleoriented.

Akinola also decried the level of poverty that Nigerians are facing due to such national policies and reforms. Ahead of the church’s 33rd World Convention coming up from November 3 to 10 and his installation as the Archbishop, Akinola, said the solution to the socio-economic problems Nigerians are facing is in a leadership that is genuinely concerned about the effect of its policies on the people and the overall impacts on the nation’s economy.

Akinola added; “While we are aware that hard bitter pills are occasionally required, especially during times of national maladies, we are still of the view that some of our national policies that are glaringly reducing the people to beggarly living and abject poverty should be redesigned.

“Some of the significant economic reforms which began last year have caused the naira to suffer massive devaluation, broadly aligning the currency with its black-market rate.

“Meanwhile, some economists think that such devaluation was badly needed to harmonise the naira’s real value and help our attempt at improving exportation.

Albeit, at the backdrop of the dismal picture, we ought to think of the average Nigerian who is being increasingly pauperised and thrown into unprecedented hardship.”

