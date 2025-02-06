Some Estranged ECOWAS States Planning Return –Presidency

Share

The Presidency has disclosed that some of the three countries that opted out of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) have begun moves to return to the regional bloc.

Recall that Niger, Mali and Burkina Faso finally exited the regional bloc on January 29th having been suspended by ECOWAS leadership after military take over of government in those countries.

According to a Presidential spokesman, Sunday Dare, the countries plotting to return were exploiting the six-month window allowed by the body in December last year.

Dare made this disclosure while speaking to journalists yesterday as Presudent Bola Tinubu departed Nigeria for France enroute Addis Ababa to attend the 46th Ordinary session of the African Union (AU) scheduled to hold in Addis Ababa, the Ethiopian capital, from February 12 to 16.

The outing would see the president participating in the 38th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of the AU Heads of State and, in his capacity as ECOWAS Chairman, provide a detailed report on the bloc’s handling of the situation.

The three countries had in January 2024 announced their withdrawal from ECOWAS. They accused the regional bloc of abandoning its founding ideals and yielding to external influences, criticising sanctions imposed to reverse their respective military coups.

Their withdrawal followed a series of military takeovers in Mali (2020 and 2021), Burkina Faso (2022), and Niger (2023), which led to their suspension from ECOWAS and strained relations with the bloc.

In response, the states formed the Alliance of Sahel States, a new regional bloc prioritizing defence and mutual support.

They have also distanced themselves from traditional Western allies, particularly France, and have sought closer ties with Russia.

At the 66th Ordinary Session of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government on December 15, 2024, the bloc approved the withdrawal of the three estranged states by January 29, 2025.

