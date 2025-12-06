Some Beautiful D’Tigress Stars At 2025 Afrobasket

Few days after the Super Falcons of Nigeria secured their 10th Women Africa Cup of Nationa title, it was the turn of the country’s women basketball team, the D’Tigress making it a fifth title on a bounce and seventh overall in the Women Afrobasket. The team is blessed with so many beautiful stars across all areas of the court. Check out how Saturday Telegraph has ranked them in no particular order.

Amy Okonkwo

The Most Valuable Player of the last two editions of the Afrobasket, Amy Okonkwo, is one of the beautiful Nigerian female basketballers. She currently plays as a forward for Ligue Féminine de Basketball club Bourges.

The 28-year-old was born in the United States, and is presently the captain of the D’Tigress of Nigeria. She has won the last three editions of the tournament with Nigeria, 2021, 2023 and 2025

Pallas Kunaiyi-Akpannah

Pallas Kunaiyi-Akpannah is part of the victorious D’Tigress at the last Afrobasket and a player who has been with the team for a while. The 28-year old currently plays for Italian Seria A side Faenza Basket Project and one of the most beautiful basketballers in Nigeria.

Born in Port-Harcourt, Rivers State, Kunaiyi-Akpannah started her high school in a boarding school in Nigeria, she started playing basketball at the age of 14 and attended a basketball camp Hope for girls organised by Mobolaji Akiode in Abuja Nigeria where her athletic abilities where noticed.

Elizabeth Balogun

Elizabeth Balogun was one of the stars of D’Tigress that won the Afrobasket in Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire. The 24-year-old played college basketball for the Duke Blue Devils and she plays for the Spanish Liga Femenina de Baloncesto side CB Bembire.

Balogun transferred to Hamilton Heights Christian Academy, Tennessee, in the eighth grade from Lagos, Nigeria and she made the ALL-USA Girls Basketball First Team at the end of high school.

She is one of the most beautiful Nigerian female basketballers at the moment. She has been lauded for her style off the court as well as her performances on the court

Victoria Macaulay

Victoria Ayo Macaulay 35-year-old Nigerian-American professional basketball player. Macauley plays as a centre and is one of the most beautiful female Nigerian basketball players.

She has been playing basketball professionally since 2013 and was part of the winning team and the latest OON in town.

Ezinne Kalu

Ezinne Kalu was one of the players rewarded by the Federal Government of Nigeria with the award O.O.N. and was one of the stars of the D’Tigress that won the 2025 Afrobasket title.

She was the MVP of the 2019 edition of the tournament and was part of the team that have won the last five titles.

Born in the United States, the 33-year-old is a player of Zhejiang Golden Bulls of the Women’s Chinese Basketball Association (WCBA).

Murjanatu Musa

In 2019, Murjanatu Musa was named the Most Valuable Player of the Zenith Bank women Basketball League after leading her club then, Air Warriors, to the title.

Since then, it has been an upward trajectory for the Tarbes Gespe Bigorre of the Ligue Féminine de Basketball’s player. She was part of the team that secured a record fifth title for the D’Tigress in Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire.

The center/power forward has been one of the pillars of the team and with her dark tan skin, she is regarded as one of the beautiful players in the team.