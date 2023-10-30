Some Artistes Copy My Style – Rema

Nigerian Afrobeats singer, Divine Ikubor, popularly known as Rema has alleged that many of his colleagues are stealing his branding and musical style.

Rema who recently bagged 6 nominations at the 2023 Billboard Music Awards claimed that some singers copy his styles and claim them as theirs.

Speaking in a recent interview with Rolling Stone, Rema who did not disclose the names of the artists mentioned that despite not receiving credit from those who are replicating his style, he finds it “flattering” that others are taking inspiration from him.

Rema also shared that his aspiration has always been to bring change to the Afrobeats music scene.

“I’ve been on the road for 4 years back-to-back; dropping bangers, hopping on stages. It has helped my growth non-stop.

“In as much as vacation is needed, I just don’t like to feel idle. I have so many plans for evolving this [afrobeats] sound. I’ve always been that guy who just wants to change the guy and change how the game is perceived. From sound to shows, to branding.

“Even though some artists will not give me credit, I know how many people (artists) have copied my moves and I am flattered by it,”