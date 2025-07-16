Some Appointees Of Buhari Betrayed His Trust – Bagos

A former House of Representatives member Dachung Bagos, on Tuesday stated that some appointees of the late former President, Muhammadu Buhari betrayed the trust placed in them, which led to a worsening of corruption during the administration.

Speaking during an interview on Channels Television Bagos stated that Buhari’s oversight in monitoring and evaluating his appointees posed a challenge during his administration.

Bagos acknowledged that Buhari was widely regarded as a man of integrity, but said the insecurity that plagued his tenure overshadowed many of his efforts.

Addressing mixed reactions and young people’s perceptions of Buhari’s legacy, Bagos noted that while opinions remain mixed, the ‘Not Too Young To Run’ bill signed by the ex-president in 2018 was a key legislative achievement of his time.

READ ALSO

“Looking at an individual of the president, he was able to look at fetch out people that he supposedly assumed would help him run the administration.

“But you will now find out that, at the end of the day, the issue of anti-corruption—the perception that we all held him in high esteem as a man of integrity, fighting corruption and ensuring transparency—you will now find out today that some of the people that were part of his administration are today facing one or two anti-corruption issues.

“It shows that the trust that he bestowed on some of his appointees to help him run the government was betrayed by them. Today, the issue of corruption and transparency in Nigeria has worsened, despite the Treasury Single Account initiative he introduced to enhance transparency.

“So, it’s mixed feelings in two ways. Monitoring and evaluation of his appointees then was a very big challenge for him, knowing very well that he had trusted them with power.

“Buhari has been agonised as a man of integrity and truth. The truth of it is that insecurity was one of the issues that bedevilled his administration as president. But as an individual, everyone wants to do and try their best. The President said Buhari did his best, but then it wasn’t good enough, and insecurity has worsened.

“One of the achievements that young people will take away from his administration is the Not Too Young To Run bill,” he said.