As attention turns to security developments in Somalia, the Horn of Africa nation is simultaneously grappling with a deepening political impasse triggered by changes to the electoral system and the obstruction of the electoral process.

This reality has led both the opposition and the government to exchange accusations over responsibility for the mounting political tensions, amid the absence of a viable space for dialogue capable of producing consensus and easing the crisis.

In the latest developments, the United States Embassy in Somalia issued a statement addressing the ongoing dialogue between the federal government and the opposition, commending the negotiation efforts undertaken thus far.

In its statement dated 26 February 2026, the embassy urged both sides to make concessions, pointing to the “complexity of the discussions,” and underscored “the necessity of strengthening political maturity to achieve tangible outcomes essential to the country’s progress.”

It further stressed that the talks are subject to international scrutiny, raising expectations that the Somali parties will reach constructive results. “Dialogue and compromise are difficult, but they are necessary,” the statement added. “We encourage Somalia’s leaders to continue their efforts in this regard. A unified Somali political process contributes to combating terrorism, strengthening governance, and advancing the important priorities of Somalia and the international community.”

Dialogue Without Results

The embassy’s statement followed the conclusion of a meeting between the opposition-aligned Future of Somalia Council and leaders of the Federal Government of Somalia, which ended without a decisive outcome after the two sides failed to agree on the country’s electoral process.

The meeting, held at the presidential palace, focused on regional and federal elections. However, no consensus was reached on the type of elections to be conducted. Leaders of the Future Council departed the palace after a second session concluded without results, as each side remained steadfast in its position.

According to Al-Resalah Radio in Mogadishu, the most notable feature of the meeting was “the firm stance of President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, who insisted that federal elections cannot be discussed before local council elections are held.”

The federal government also reiterated its position regarding elections in the regional states. The president reportedly made clear that elections in Galmudug, Hirshabelle, and South West State of Somalia could not be placed on the agenda of this meeting, ruling out their relevance to the ongoing talks, according to the same source.

Roots of the Crisis

Somalia entered this phase after the Federal Parliament, in both chambers, approved sweeping constitutional amendments on 30 March 2024. Chief among them was the transition to direct election of the president, the extension of the presidential term from four to five years, and the expansion of executive powers to allow the president to appoint and dismiss the prime minister and ministers without parliamentary approval.

This legislation triggered a significant crisis, most prominently and swiftly manifested in the reaction of Puntland, whose government announced its withdrawal from the federal system, insisting that any constitutional amendments must be submitted to a nationwide referendum.

The administration of Jubaland also joined the opposition, expressing concerns over the repercussions of the sudden implementation of direct universal suffrage and the extension of the presidential mandate.

Nevertheless, in March 2025, the Somali Parliament passed a series of laws under the banner of “electoral system reform,” centred on shifting from indirect elections based on clan quotas to direct universal suffrage.

Among the most prominent reactions, former President Sharif Sheikh Ahmed rejected the amendments, stating that what is underway is not the completion of the constitution but a change to the existing one, with many provisions imported from abroad. He described the government’s method of passing such a constitution as erroneous, affirming that constitutional change can only occur through consultation and full approval by the Somali people via referendum.

Meanwhile, the opposition accused President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud of seeking to entrench a presidential system without a broad consensus and of imposing personal visions at the expense of national unity.

Fears Over Transparency

In parallel, African affairs expert Ali Mahmoud Kalani argued that the president’s establishment of a political party and his selection as a presidential candidate for 2026 have “sparked political controversy and prompted many political forces, as well as regional and international actors, to express concerns about the government’s intention to control the upcoming elections.”

In remarks to Asharq Al-Awsat, he added that “the current government appears indifferent and is weakening consensus by pressing ahead with the implementation of its decisions, despite significant challenges that could obstruct this path if dialogue is not opened with various national forces.”

Under these circumstances, observers anticipate continued tensions, with the possibility of further escalation as the election date approaches—particularly if the government fails to persuade federal states to participate. This scenario becomes more likely, researcher Ahmed Sadiq noted, should President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud persist in pursuing direct elections amid challenges to the formation and credibility of the electoral commission.

He warned that “if the government insists on moving forward with a unilateral electoral model without national consensus, elections may be conducted in a limited or purely formal manner, reproducing a crisis of legitimacy and opening the door to new rounds of political and security conflict.”

“In this context,” he continued, “the success of the upcoming elections remains contingent upon the ability of the Somali political system—government and opposition alike—to offer sovereign concessions grounded in objectivity, responsibility, and reason, prioritizing the public interest over short-term gains in order to achieve stability and social peace before it is too late.”

Allegations of Corruption

Amid escalating political tensions, opposition figures are also speaking of a major corruption crisis afflicting the country, accusing the government of illicit enrichment.

In this regard, an investigation by the local outlet “Gilan Media” reported that several of the president’s relatives are allegedly involved in unlawful profiteering through the collection of unofficial fees on the trade of qat imported from Kenya.

The report stated that days after Hassan Sheikh’s inauguration in June 2022, imports of qat from Kenya resumed after having been previously banned under former President Mohamed Abdullahi “Farmaajo.” In exchange for permitting the imports, the president’s family allegedly collects $4.5 as an unofficial tax on each sack of qat, deposited into personal family accounts.

It further alleged that a single company affiliated with members of the president’s family obtained contracts worth millions of dollars from the Federal Standards Authority, whose deputy head—appointed just days after the president’s inauguration on 22 May 2022—is Hawaa Ahmed, the wife of one of the president’s sons.