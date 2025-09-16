Somali Medical Students Complete Internship Training At ABU Zaria

Ahmadu Bello University (ABU) Zaria has graduated the first batch of 23 Somali medical interns trained under a partnership with SIMAD University Mogadishu.

In a statement yesterday, the school said the programme was a remarkable model for African academic collaboration. It said the ceremony chaired by Vice-Chancellor Adamu Ahmed was attended by Jamal Barrow, Somalia’s Ambassador to Nigeria.

According to the statment, the programme began in October 2024, after signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between ABU and SIMAD University on February 20, 2024.

Barrow described the graduation as a proud moment for Somalia, Nigeria, and Africa at large. He said the training provided the interns not only with medical skills but also with friendships, cultural exposure, and a sense of belonging in Nigeria.

The envoy said: “This partnership reflects the strongest bridge between nations built by young people who share knowledge, culture, and life experiences.”