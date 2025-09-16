New Telegraph

September 16, 2025
  3. Somali Medical Students…

Somali Medical Students Complete Internship Training At ABU Zaria

Ahmadu Bello University (ABU) Zaria has graduated the first batch of 23 Somali medical interns trained under a partnership with SIMAD University Mogadishu.

In a statement yesterday, the school said the programme was a remarkable model for African academic collaboration. It said the ceremony chaired by Vice-Chancellor Adamu Ahmed was attended by Jamal Barrow, Somalia’s Ambassador to Nigeria.

According to the statment, the programme began in October 2024, after signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between ABU and SIMAD University on February 20, 2024.

Barrow described the graduation as a proud moment for Somalia, Nigeria, and Africa at large. He said the training provided the interns not only with medical skills but also with friendships, cultural exposure, and a sense of belonging in Nigeria.

The envoy said: “This partnership reflects the strongest bridge between nations built by young people who share knowledge, culture, and life experiences.”

