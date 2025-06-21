Solution Marshall Eliminates Touting In 273 Anambra Motor Parks

Share

A total of 273 motor parks in Anambra State have been rid of touts and miscreants, marking a major milestone for the Anambra Solution Marshall, a security initiative established by the state government.

Prior to the inception of Governor Charles Soludo’s administration, residents frequently reported cases of harassment, extortion, and assault by touts operating in various motor parks across the state.

The troubling trend prompted the government to introduce the Solution Marshalls as a strategic intervention.

Speaking during a solidarity rally organized by stakeholders from Anambra North Senatorial District at Otuocha Township Stadium, Anambra East Local Government Area, the Commander of Ocha Brigade and National Coordinator, Chief Celestine Aneneh, highlighted the progress made.

“About 273 motor parks have been cleared of touts and miscreants. Those apprehended were prosecuted in accordance with the law,” Aneneh said. “This is a demonstration of our zero-tolerance policy on touting, and we are committed to sustaining it to ensure the safety of law-abiding citizens in Anambra.”

In a related development, the State Marshall General, Barr. Titus Akpudo, revealed that 146 former touts have been successfully reintegrated into society through the state’s One Youth, Two Skills program initiated by Governor Soludo.

“We don’t just prosecute; we rehabilitate. About 146 of the former touts are now gainfully employed, thanks to the One Youth, Two Skills initiative. This is part of why we are throwing our full support behind Governor Soludo’s second-term bid,” Akpudo stated.

The rally also served as an opportunity for stakeholders to affirm their backing of Governor Soludo’s policies, particularly those aimed at improving public order and youth empowerment in the state.

Share