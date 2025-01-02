Soludo’s Wife Greets First Baby At Nnobi

Share

The wife of the Anambra State Governor, Dr Nonye Soludo, yesterday welcomed the first baby of 2025 at the General Hospital, Nnobi, in Idemili South Local Government Area (LGA), Anambra.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Soludo presented gift items to the newborns and their families during her goodwill visit to the hospital.

NAN also reports that the first baby of the year, a boy weighing 2.4 kilogrammes, was born to Mrs Elizabeth Nwachukwu from Enugu State through normal delivery at 12:18 a.m.

Soludo also visited the General Hospital in Ekwulobia, Aguata LGA, where Mrs Chinaza Mmuoghalum from Ekwulobia delivered a baby girl weighing 4kilogrammes at 7:16 a.m.

Speaking to journalists, Soludo, founder of the Healthy Living Initiative, said the birth of a child, especially in the New Year, brings good fortune to both families and society.

She said: “I do this every year to welcome our new babies into the world, celebrate with their families, and show our love, kindness, and gratitude to God.

“I am impressed with the health workers and their relentless efforts in providing effective services to mothers and babies.”

