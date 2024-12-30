Soludo’s War Against Criminals Places Anambra Among Least Crime States In 2024

Share

…Set to launch code-named ‘Operation UDO GA-ACHI next year

Governor Charles Soludo’s quest for a safer Anambra with the security machinery in tackling crime has placed it among the Southeast states with the lowest crime rates in the country in 2024.

This is according to a recent Crime Experience and Security Perception Survey (CESPS) data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

The Governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Christian Aburime, said in a release yesterday that Soludo’s government has demonstrated commitment to addressing the security challenges in Anambra through consistent support to law enforcement agencies, logistics, adequate funding, and concerted efforts in implementing the state’s new security network.

According to him, this underscores Soludo’s move to strengthen the state’s security architecture with a comprehensive security eco-system which will be launched next year, and code-named ‘Operation UDO GA-ACHI’ meaning ‘Operation Peace Shall Reign’, with 163 vehicles for operation.

He said his move is to enable the security operatives to deal decisively with criminals to make Anambra a safe place, coupled with other measures, like the two months of amnesty, given to the felons to surrender for proper rehabilitation or face devastating consequences.

According to the statement, “Governor Soludo’s administration met the worst situation of insecurity in the state, with unknown gunmen unleashing their malevolence at will, robbing, killing, and terrorising the people, but were confronted decisively with the cooperation of the state’s security agencies, which paved way for peace to reign.”

It stated that “what Anambra needs now is a unified approach where government efforts are complemented by citizen cooperation through regular intelligence sharing between communities and security agencies, constructive dialogue between critics and government officials, community-level security awareness and vigilance, and reduced politicisation of security issues.”

