Soludo’s Track Record Of Performance, Character And Probity

In the academic sphere, economic world, and Nigeria’s vibrant socio-political landscape, the name Charles Chukwuma Soludo continues to shine with unparalleled brilliance. Since assuming office as Governor of Anambra State on March 17, 2022, after a resounding electoral victory, Prof. Soludo has embarked on a mission to redefine governance and development.

The foundation of his administration is anchored on Anambra’s 50-year Development Plan, which he played a pivotal role in crafting, and the people’s manifesto, famously known as the “Soludo Solution”.

Under his quintessential leadership, Anambra State has seen a dynamic focus on five critical pillars: Security, Law and Order; Infrastructure and Economic Transformation; Human Capital Development and Social Agenda; Governance and Value System; and Environment and Urban Regeneration. This holistic approach has already yielded impressive results across these domains, the state’s infrastructure, especially in rural areas, has been revitalised, enhancing connectivity and stimulating economic activities.

One among the major areas of focus of Governor Soludo’s administration in the past years was war pursued with relentless vigour and commitment. Prior to the coming of his administration in 2022, Anambra State was totally under siege by all manner of criminal elements who unleashed horror and terror on the people.

There were rampant cases of kidnapping, robbery and killings of law abiding citizens almost on a daily basis. The dastardly activities of these criminal elements orchestrated so much fear in the state that people could no longer freely go and do their normal businesses.

As a matter of fact, prominent Anambrarians were no longer willing to return to the state for fear of their lives while economic and social activities were being hampered. Against the background of such a frightening scenario, Soludo immediately on assumption of office, declared total war against the menace of insecurity.

He quickly set up a joint task force in collaboration with security agencies at the federal level and Anambra vigilante group to flush out all the criminal elements from their hideouts.

This sustained onslaught has yielded very encouraging results; so far, over 60 camps located in various forests mostly in the Anambra South Senatorial Zone and Ogbaru Local Government Area in the North Senatorial Zone, which had been dreaded operating hideouts for the criminals, have been completely destroyed.

This has significantly curtailed the activities of the non-state actors, particularly the so called ‘unknown gunmen’, who had previously held the state in near hostage. Though there are still some flashes of criminal activities in some parts of the state, especially in Ihiala and Ogbaru LGAs, the government is determined to ensure that they are totally neutralised and annihilated.

Since his assumption of office, Governor Soludo has vigorously embarked on massive road construction and rehabilitation of dilapidated roads and bridges across the state. Worried by the deplorable state of roads in the state, the governor who aptly deserves to be called “Mr. Projects” has taken an unprecedented bold initiative in constructing 400 kilometres of roads across all 21 local governments in the state.

Already, 247 kilometres have been completed within the first two years of his administration, while over 160 kilometres of ongoing road construction will be completed within the next one year. Interestingly too, it must be noted that Anambra State has never witnessed such high quality of roads built with cement stabilisation and stone base before asphalting. This can only be described as Soludo’s standard which will stand the test of time.

It is noteworthy that Soludo’s transformation agenda for Anambra State is not limited to road infrastructure; he has equally embarked on massive housing projects in various parts of the state. One of such ambitious projects is the housing and infrastructural development on 214 hectares of land at Aguaba GRA in Awa, which is speedily ongoing.

The project which is in partnership with private estate developers is aimed at tackling accommodation challenges within and around Awka, the state capital. This is in addition to the draft design of 4,000 hectares of land for a new Awka City, while completing the acquisition of 5,000 hectares of land for a New Onitsha City.

In addition, the government has completed several abandoned housing projects located at Nnewi, Onitsha, Otuocha, including the Anambra House in Lagos which was started in 2015 and completely abandoned. Governor Souldo is presently riding on the wave of the greatest public acceptance.

In a world where leadership is often marked by fleeting moments, Soludo’s enduring impact and the unprecedented strides made under his government affirm that indeed “The Solution is Here.”

Anambra State stands tall, getting reinvented by a leader whose vision and action continue to inspire hope and promise of a brighter future for all, having built legacy, trust, mutual respect and understanding among Anambrarians.

