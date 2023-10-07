Soludo’s Road Projects Great, Will Reduce Accidents – FRSC

With the award of over four hundred kilometres of road construction across the three senatorial districts of the Anambra State, Governor Chukwuma Soludo has no doubt gone down in history as the quality of roads he has built in Anambra State.

However, the Governor has achieved this feat in less than two years life span of his government. Out of the total number of strategic roads, many have been completed, many are under various stages of completion, while contracts for many more were recently awarded.

“The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) described the road projects embarked upon by the Anambra State Governor, Prof Chukwuma Soludo, as superb.

According to the FRSC Sector Commander, Anambra, Mr Adeoye Irelewuyi, the road projects would aid road safety and reduce mishaps to its barest minimum in Anambra State.

Mr Irelewuyi was speaking at the flag-off of the 2023 Ember Months Safety Campaign held in Onitsha with the theme – ‘Speed Thrills But Kills, Drive Responsibly and Avoid Overloading’.

The Sector Commander in his view, revealed that one of the things that make people go above the speed limit is when they are delayed due to bad roads, saying that when the roads are bad, motorists encounter delays in travel time.

“If the roads are good, people can plan their travel and there will be no need to over speed”.

He commended Governor Soludo who he stressed had diligently embarked on fixing the roads across the state.

“I believe that the road construction and rehabilitation are efforts and support for road safety because they will help to curb speed violations and crashes on our roads,” he added.

Speaking, the Commissioner for Transportation, Barr. Patricia Igwebuike said Governor Soludo maintained that road safety is a collective effort involving the government and road users”. He concludes.