Soludo’s Rejection Of World Bank Loan To Anambra

I will begin this contribution by thanking our Governor in Anambra State, Professor Charles Soludo for asking Anambra people in Lagos State to think of home and bring part of their investments in the commercial capital of Nigeria back home.

Indeed, I share his opinion that bringing investments home would transform our homeland into a place that other Nigerians and even foreigners would envy.

The former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), made this appeal recently while launching the “Anambra Homeland Consciousness Initiative” at Villa Park Amuwo Odofin, Lagos State.

He used the opportunity to recount the achievements of his administration in Anambra State in less than three years, including the rehabilitation of 400km of road, flagging off of 700km of others, building of a flyover-bridge at Ekwulobia intersection to two federal highways, completion of abandoned projects, and renovation of public buildings, among others. Soludo said people have been asking him the “common question” where he got the money to do all these things.

Amid the applause from the excited audience, he said his administration has refused to borrow one kobo since its inception on March 17, 2022. He assured of the readiness of his administration to account for every money that has accrued to the state under him, and say where it was put.

Governor Soludo restated that Anambra was the only state that pulled out of the sharing of an existing World Bank loan last year, when states shared N436 billion.

Soludo said he saw the conditions for the loan signed before he came into office, felt they were not good for his state, and decided to pull the state out of it.

He did not provide further information regarding the conditions of the loan. The recent event in Lagos was the second occasion in about seven months that our governor talked about pulling Anambra State out of the existing World Bank loan.

I heard it for the first time in August last year while watching a short video posted on the facebook page of the Anambra State New Media. The video was titled: ‘Listen to Gov. Soludo talk about the World Bank NGCares loan to 35 States in Nigeria.’

I did not hesitate to listen carefully. Among other comments, Soludo said: “I promise you and we are keeping to our words, every penny that you put in our hands, we will show you where we put it.

You may have seen recently a publication of a World Bank loan that came to about 35 states. “The only state missing there is probably Anambra State.

One day I will explain why I mean (sic) about N435 billion needed to be disbursed, the only state missing was Anambra and one day I will explain to you why we refused to take that loan.” I was a bit confused after listening to the governor on that first occasion.

I asked myself. Why would the other 35 states partake in the disbursement of the loan and only Anambra State opted not to take the loan? Regardless, I decided not to comment at that time since the governor promised to explain one day why he refused to take the loan. Seven months after, I did not hear any explanation from the governor until the recent event in Lagos where he brought up the matter again.

The only new thing added this time around was that he felt the conditions were not good and decided to pull Anambra State out of it. Again, I asked myself, if the other states could cope with the conditions of the loan, why couldn’t Anambra State? One governor cannot be wiser than the 35 other governors.

I say this with utmost respect to Governor Soludo, knowing full well his background as a Professor of Economics and antecedents as a consultant to the World Bank, former Chief Economic Adviser to the President, CBN Governor and de facto Minister of National Planning.

Let us recall also that Soludo was a member of the Economic Advisory Council (EAC) when the Federal Government designed the NG-Cares Programme under its Economic Sustainability Plan (ESP), coordinated under the office of then-Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo.

The Federal Government sought and obtained a $750 million credit facility from the World Bank to support the 36 states in the implementation of the programme.

